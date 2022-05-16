Fisher Cats earn narrow victory off late rally

MANCHESTER, N.H. – A late comeback gave the New Hampshire Fisher Cats a series-closing victory against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies on Sunday afternoon, winning 5-4.

Binghamton chased New Hampshire starting pitcher Hayden Juenger after just two innings, with three of the visitors’ first four batters recording hits, including back-to-back doubles by Brett Baty and Ronny Mauricio that gave the Ponies an early 2-0 lead.

Juenger allowed seven Binghamton batters reach base, but a committee of five New Hampshire relievers went on to allow just seven more over the next seven innings to keep the Fisher Cats in the contest.

The hosts wouldn’t get on the board until the fourth, when Zac Cook brought Will Robertson home in the fourth, but New Hampshire couldn’t string together more scores, with Binghamton making the most of their limited opportunities given by the Fisher Cat bullpen, with Jeremy Vasquez adding a solo homer for Binghamton in the sixth and Francisco Alvarez singling home another run in the top of the eighth.

New Hampshire finally found what it needed at the plate in the bottom of the eighth off incoming Binghamton hurler Yeizo Campos.

L.J. Talley hustled out an infield single on Campos’ first pitch and then advanced to second on a throwing error by Mauricio. Phillip Clarke’s RBI single would bring Talley across the plate and then a Robertson double brought Clarke home to bring New Hampshire within one run.

John Aiello would put New Hampshire into the lead later in the inning off his third double of the year, plating Robertson and Spencer Horwitz.

Parker Caracci retired the Ponies in order in the ninth for his third save of the year, giving Trey Cumbie his first win of the year for his work getting three outs for New Hampshire in the eighth.

New Hampshire ended with ten total hits, led by Robertson’s 3-for-3 day at the plate. Tanner Morris also added two hits for New Hampshire, including a double.

The Fisher Cats will spend Monday travelling to Pennsylvania to begin a six-game series against the Erie Seawolves on Tuesday.