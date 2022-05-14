Man shot, killed at U.S. Space Force headquarters in New Boston

NEW BOSTON, NH — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, NH State Police, and New Boston Police are at the scene of a fatal shooting at the U.S. Space Force Station May 13.

According to sources a man approached the armed guards at the entrance gate of the secure facility on Chestnut Hill Road and engaged in a conversation with the personnel.

The man allegedly exited his vehicle with a weapon(s) and was fatally shot at the entrance. New Boston, Amherst, and Bedford Fire and EMS responded, but the shooting victim was deceased. According to radio dispatch, one person was going to be medically evaluated by medics, but it is not known if that was an employee of the base.

The vehicle contained a gas can and propane tank which could be seen on the ground next to the vehicle where investigators were working. Initially, the presence of the gas can and propane tank concerned responders, and an evaluation was done to deem that they were not a danger.

New Boston Police were stationed on Chestnut Hill Road blocking the entrance to the building Saturday morning. New Hampshire State Police Major Crime investigators could be seen working in the area of the car, which had Massachusetts plates.

The U.S. Space Station was formerly operated by the U.S. Air Force until the transition to the newly formed Space Force.

At this time no information on the victim’s age or identity has been released. The Attorney General’s Office on Saturday said that no officers were physically injured in the incident.