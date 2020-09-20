Moment of unity during vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsberg at Manchester courthouse

MANCHESTER, NH – It felt right, gathering together outside the county courthouse, to pay tribute to the woman who had in her lifetime and service as a Supreme Court Justice fought for gender equality and women’s rights.

It was an informal yet important tribute to Supreme Court Justicer Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a woman who in her lifetime become an icon for her leadership, strength and advocacy.

“We wanted to honor her memory and gather together to remember her and honor her memory,” said Anja Parish, one of about two dozen mourners who gathered outside the Hillsborough County Courthouse North on Saturday night.

She said she only expected a few people to show up, but was gratified that so many people spontaneously showed up to come together and honor Ginsburg.

Kaitlyn Llewellyn said she was there to find unity with others in recognizing the loss of Ginsburg.

“She was a woman who influenced my life in so many ways more than any woman besides my mother. It’s bizarre, she influenced my life in so many ways, even though I never met her, in her selfless devotion to fighting for equal rights in this nation,” Llewellyn said.

Amy Agostino said she was gratified to be part of the tribute.

“I’ve just had a lifelong reverence for this incredible woman, and came wanting to honor her memory,” she said.

The impromptu vigil was part of a national effort to honor Ginsburg. People gathered at courthouses around the country in a moment of unity and solidarity for Ginsburg, who died at 87 on the eve of Rosh Hashanah.

Lo Dillon came after hearing about the vigil through her network of friends.

“People came here together organically. We weren’t following a person, we were answering a call,” Dillon said. “It’s remarkable that she passed on the Jewish New Year, and during a new moon. The waxing crescent is symbolic of emerging from the darkness into a time of strength and hope.”

A small funeral service is also expected to be held as well as a burial at Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia later in the week.