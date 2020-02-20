Mayor announces new Chief of Staff

MANCHESTER, NH — Mayor Joyce Craig announced the hiring of Lauren Smith as her Chief of Staff. Since 2018, Smith has served as Mayor Craig’s Policy and Strategic Outreach Director.

“I’m thrilled to have Lauren expand her role in our office as Chief of Staff,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “Over the last two years, Lauren has guided policy decisions, developed partnerships and worked to make Manchester City Hall more open and transparent. I look forward to her thoughtfulness and insight in making Manchester a better place for all residents.”

As Chief of Staff, Smith will direct all operations in the Mayor’s Office. Prior to joining Mayor Craig’s team, Smith served as the Communications Director for SEA/SEIU Local 1984, managing communications to over 12,000 public and private-sector workers across New Hampshire. She also worked for communications agencies in Portsmouth, N.H. and Minneapolis, Minn.

“I’m honored to expand my role in Mayor Craig’s office as her Chief of Staff,” said Lauren Smith. “In her time leading the City of Manchester, Mayor Craig has worked to build upon past successes, acknowledged challenges, and worked with people from across the community to enact policies that help lift up Queen City residents. In my new role, I am excited to continue to work with Mayor Craig to keep Manchester moving forward.”

Craig’s former Chief of Staff, Ryan Mahoney, completes work for the city on Feb. 21. He is joining Michael Bloomberg’s campaign as NH State Director.