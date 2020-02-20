Hawks powered by Klaus’ “hat-plus-one” trick

It’s February 20, 2020. Here’s what’s been going on lately in Saint Anselm sports.

Women’s Ice Hockey

The Hawks now need just two more wins to earn the 2019-’20 New England Women’s Hockey Association Championship.

Their first win on that path was taken care of on Tuesday as they defeated Post, 8-1.

All eight goals were unanswered, with senior Megan Klaus (State College, Pa.) recording four goals, including two on the power play.

Freshman Gabrielle Huson (Edina, Minn.), junior Katy Meehan (Quincy, Mass.) and sophomore Amanda Nylander (Hanover, Minn.) had Saint Anselm’s other goals.

Women’s Basketball

Despite a seven-point deficit with five minutes to go, Saint Anselm rallied against Franklin Pierce on Wednesday, winning the Battle of the Birds, 63-59.

The late comeback came as a response to the erasure of Saint Anselm’s lead grabbed near halftime, with the Ravens negating that advantage out of the break with 21 of the third quarter’s 33 total points.

Junior Peyton Steinman (Pittsfield, Mass.) had 30 points, while senior Shannon Ryan (Plattsburgh, N.Y.) added a double-double with 21 points and 11 assists.

Ryan now needs just 15 to become the program’s all-time scoring leader and just nine rebounds to enter second place for that statistic among all Saint Anselm players.

The Hawks (17-6, 13-4 Northeast-10) head to Saint Michael’s on Saturday, Feb. 22, taking on the Purple Knights in the Green Mountain State at 1:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

In a similar storyline, the men came back from a late 10-point disadvantage to defeat Franklin Pierce, 68-64.

The Hawks held statistical edges in rebounding (49-to-35) ,shooting for the game (39.3%-to-35.8%) and a 15-to-6 edge in fast-break points.

Junior Chris Paul (Highland Mills, N.Y.) had 18 points while teammates Gustav Suhr-Jessen (Virum, Denmark), Danny Evans (Leeds, United Kingdom) and Miles Tention (Palo Alto, Calif.) ended with 17,13 and 10 respectively.

Suhr-Jessen also posted 14 rebounds.

Evans reached 200 career assists in the victory, dishing out five on Wednesday to give him 148 in a Hawks uniform and 31 with the University of Maine in 2016-‘17.

Saint Anselm (16-8, 12-5 Northeast-10) heads to the Green Mountain State this Saturday, Feb. 22, taking on Saint Michael’s at 3:30 p.m.