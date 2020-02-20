Homicide victim identified following autopsy, no arrest yet

MANCHESTER, NH – An autopsy has been completed on the victim of the Feb. 19 fatal shooting, which has been ruled a homicide by the NH Attorney General’s office. The victim, Chandler Innarelli, 22, of Manchester, died of a gunshot wound following a shooting incident just before 8 p.m. on Wednesday.

At approximately 7:47 p.m. Manchester Police Department responded to the area of Union Street between Bell and Grove streets after 911 calls came in reporting a shooting. Chandler Innarelli was found by police to be suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at Elliot Hospital.

No arrest has been made. The investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Manchester Police Department at (603) 688-8711, or the Manchester CrimeLine at (603) 624-4040