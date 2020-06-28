Mayor announces $20K diversity and cultural competency training grant for city employees

MANCHESTER, NH – Mayor Joyce Craig announced Sunday the City of Manchester applied for and received a $20,000 grant from the Norwin S. and Elizabeth N. Bean Foundation to institute a Diversity and Cultural Competency Program for representatives from all City departments.

“Our City employees serve one of the most diverse communities in the state, and it is critical that all our staff is equipped with the tools to assist individuals of all backgrounds,” Craig said. “This program will create a network of city employees able to design and deliver quality cultural competency programs for all city staff. I want to thank the Bean Foundation for making this possible.”

“The Bean Foundation is committed to cultural diversity and equity and considers this to be a valuable investment in the City of Manchester and its citizens,” added Maria Mongan, Board Chair of the Bean Foundation.

This training was originally suggested by the Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council, which serves as a link between city government and the Manchester community to enhance engagement, strengthen relationships, and ensure all residents feel welcomed, respected and accepted. The Council was formally announced at the Mayor’s State of the City Address earlier this year.

“This is a really important step in the right direction from the Mayor’s office and the City of Manchester. I am very excited to see that the Council is already making an impact and bringing the positive changes we need to see happening in our city,” said Arnold Mikolo, the Chair of the Mayor’s Multicultural Advisory Council.

The cultural competency training is facilitated by New Hampshire Health and Equity Partnership and the Southern New Hampshire Area Health Education Center.