May snow showers and gusty winds in the forecast

MANCHESTER, NH – Save the seedlings! Winter returns this evening with a wintry mix that could do damage to your burgeoning Victory Garden.

Although the National Weather Service says it shouldn’t amount to much in our area – maybe an inch or so – expect rain to develop into snow starting around 7 p.m. and continuing through the night, followed by gusty winds, up to 25 mph Saturday.

As for the rest of the week, we should be snow-free, but overnight temps will be dipping back into the 30s, so make sure your plants are protected.