In This Together: NH rises to the challenges of COVID-19

Sometimes there are no words. No words to convey how hard something is, how we feel standing in the wake of something so big, how much we long for what was.

But when our words fail us, our stories can still be told. Without a word there are those who see us. They see our struggle, our fight, our resilience. With a gentle push of a button and click of a shutter, they get us; they tell our story.

Professional or citizen, artist or layman, these photographers and videographers are chronicling our response to this collective trauma. We Granite Staters do our bit, individually and collectively. We see need, and we do our best to meet it. We see pain and do our best to ease it. We do what is asked and more. Because that’s what we do. That’s who we are.

We are in this together, and it’s not going unnoticed. This is our story.

