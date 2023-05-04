May 4-7 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)

THURSDAY, MAY 4th

Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm

Caylin Costello / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm

Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm

Chris Lester / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm

Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm

Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm

George Barber / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm

Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm

John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm

Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm

FRIDAY, MAY 5th

Johnny Angel / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 3:30pm

Doug Mitchell / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 3:30pm

Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 4pm

Erika Van Pelt Duo / Derryfield – Deck (Manchester) / 6pm

Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm

Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Mark Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm

Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm

Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

SATURDAY, MAY 6th

Ian Galipeau / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm

Chris Cavanaugh / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm

Senie Hunt / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm

Charlie Chronopoulos / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm

The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm

Souled Out Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm

Jonny Friday Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm

The Promise Gang, Morning In May / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm

Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm

Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm

SUNDAY, MAY 7th

Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am

Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm

Redemption Band Trio / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm

Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm

Slim Volume / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6pm

Always be sure to check a venue's website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements.

THURSDAY, MAY 4th

CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with Champions Of Magic – an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of magic’ catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

FRIDAY, MAY 5th

GIMME GIMME DISCO / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Calling all Dancing Queens! Here we go again! If you can’t get enough ABBA then do we have a dance party for you. We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80′. So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

RENT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Disclaimer: RENT contains adult subject matter. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SHE KILLS MONSTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x

Presented by Dive in Productions. She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315

DREW DUNN AND FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

SATURDAY, MAY 6th

COUNTERFEIT CASH / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x

Johnny Cash Tribute – Counterfeit Cash and Friends show tributes to such legends as Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Being Influenced by Johnny Cash in younger years listening to the great lyrics of the “Man in Black” and the story that they told Rodney Brunelle with his Johnny Cash voice decided to be his mission In life to keep the stories of Johnny Cash going. You will swear “CASH” is in the house. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588

BROADWAY RAVE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm- DIRECT/x

Calling all Musical Theatre nerds, drama geeks, actors, actresses, theatre lovers, and more! Welcome to Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party celebrating the best in showtunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite Broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774

TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x

Featuring Paul D’Angelo and Mitch Stinson. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100

SUNDAY, MAY 7th

NORTHEASTERN BALLET’S SLEEPING BEAUTY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 4pm – DIRECT/x

Come experience the enchanting beauty of Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty! Take a trip to a world of wonder and magic as you watch the timeless classic performed by some talented dancers in the NH. Don’t miss out on this one-in-a-lifetime experience!. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111

Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!