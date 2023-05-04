May 4-7 Entertainment Report: Lively arts, music, shows in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
THURSDAY, MAY 4th
- Mikey G. / The Foundry (Manchester) / 5pm
- Caylin Costello / Cactus Jack’s (Manchester) / 5pm
- Chris Taylor / T-Bones (Bedford) / 5pm
- Chris Lester / Fratello’s (Manchester) / 5:30pm
- Doug Thompson / Cheers (Concord) / 6pm
- Paul Driscoll / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 6pm
- George Barber / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Jordan Quinn / Shorty’s (Nashua) / 6pm
- John Chouinard / City Hall Pub (Manchester) / 7pm
- Peter Higgins / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 8pm
FRIDAY, MAY 5th
- Johnny Angel / Murphy’s (Manchester) / 3:30pm
- Doug Mitchell / Shorty’s (Manchester) / 3:30pm
- Dave Clark / Tortilla Flat (Merrimack) / 4pm
- Erika Van Pelt Duo / Derryfield – Deck (Manchester) / 6pm
- Brad Myrick / The Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
- Josh Foster / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Mark Apostolides / Homestead (Merrimack) / 6pm
- Dave Zangri / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
- Chase Clark / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
- River Sang Wild / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
SATURDAY, MAY 6th
- Ian Galipeau / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
- Chris Cavanaugh / The Wild Rover (Manchester) / 5pm
- Senie Hunt / Backyard Brewery (Manchester) / 6pm
- Charlie Chronopoulos / Over The Moon Farmstead (Pittsfield) / 7pm
- The Lone Wolf Project / Chen Yang Li (Bow) / 7pm
- Souled Out Show Band / Derryfield (Manchester) / 8pm
- Jonny Friday Duo / Telly’s (Epping) / 8pm
- The Promise Gang, Morning In May / Shaskeen (Manchester) / 9pm
- Soup du Jour / Strange Brew Tavern (Manchester) / 9pm
- Shana Stack Band / Bonfire Country Bar (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, MAY 7th
- Nate Comp / Copper Door (Bedford) / 11am
- Chad Lamarsh / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 3pm
- Redemption Band Trio / Luna Bistro (Salem) / 4pm
- Rebecca Turmel / Cheers (Concord) / 5pm
- Slim Volume / Bank of NH Stage (Concord) / 6pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or social media for last-minute changes or to see if there are ticket or admission requirements. Thank you to Notso Costley Productions, NH Music Collective, and Bea’s Band List for your support and listings of LOCAL LIVE MUSIC.
Featured ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Click on DIRECT/x link for the official link to purchase tickets for each event.
THURSDAY, MAY 4th
CHAMPIONS OF MAGIC / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Break away from the screen and experience live entertainment like never before with Champions Of Magic – an evening of impossible illusions and spectacular special effects. Described by the press as ‘The Avengers of magic’ catch the only team of magicians in the world as they present their original, phenomenal ensemble illusions. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
FRIDAY, MAY 5th
GIMME GIMME DISCO / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Calling all Dancing Queens! Here we go again! If you can’t get enough ABBA then do we have a dance party for you. We are a DJ based dance party playing all your favorite ABBA hits, plus plenty of other disco hits from the 70s & 80′. So honey honey, take-a-chance and you’ll be dancing all night long. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
RENT / Palace Theatre (Manchester) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x
RENT is a rock musical with music, lyrics and book by Jonathan Larson, loosely based on Puccini’s opera La Boheme. It tells the story of a group of impoverished young artists struggling to survive and create a life in lower Manhattan’s East Village in the thriving days of bohemian Alphabet City, under the shadow of HIV/AIDS. Disclaimer: RENT contains adult subject matter. www.palacetheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SHE KILLS MONSTERS / Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / through May 14th – DIRECT/x
Presented by Dive in Productions. She Kills Monsters tells the story of Agnes Evans as she leaves her childhood home in Ohio following the death of her teenage sister, Tilly. When Agnes finds Tilly’s Dungeons & Dragons notebook, however, she stumbles into a journey of discovery and action-packed adventure in the imaginary world that was Tilly’s refuge. In this high-octane dramatic comedy laden with homicidal fairies, nasty ogres, and 90s pop culture, acclaimed young playwright Qui Nguyen offers a heart-pounding homage to the geek and warrior within us all. www.hatboxnh.com or (603)715-2315
DREW DUNN AND FRIENDS / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Drew Dunn started performing comedy at the age of 21 and hasn’t looked back since. This NH based comic quickly established himself as one of the nation’s fastest rising comedians with his quick wit and unique point of view. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
SATURDAY, MAY 6th
COUNTERFEIT CASH / Rex Theatre (Manchester) / 7:30pm – DIRECT/x
Johnny Cash Tribute – Counterfeit Cash and Friends show tributes to such legends as Hank Williams and Patsy Cline. Being Influenced by Johnny Cash in younger years listening to the great lyrics of the “Man in Black” and the story that they told Rodney Brunelle with his Johnny Cash voice decided to be his mission In life to keep the stories of Johnny Cash going. You will swear “CASH” is in the house. www.rextheatre.org or (603)668-5588
BROADWAY RAVE / Center for the Arts (Nashua) / 7:30pm- DIRECT/x
Calling all Musical Theatre nerds, drama geeks, actors, actresses, theatre lovers, and more! Welcome to Broadway Rave, a Broadway Dance Party celebrating the best in showtunes and musical theatre. Come sing along to all of your favorite Broadway hits while dressed up as your favorite character. www.nashuacenterforthearts.com or 800-657-8774
TUPELO NIGHT OF COMEDY / Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / 8pm – DIRECT/x
Featuring Paul D’Angelo and Mitch Stinson. www.tupelomusichall.com or (603)437-5100
SUNDAY, MAY 7th
NORTHEASTERN BALLET’S SLEEPING BEAUTY / Capitol Center (Concord) / 4pm – DIRECT/x
Come experience the enchanting beauty of Northeastern Ballet Theatre’s production of Sleeping Beauty! Take a trip to a world of wonder and magic as you watch the timeless classic performed by some talented dancers in the NH. Don’t miss out on this one-in-a-lifetime experience!. www.ccanh.com or (603)225-1111
Be sure to visit The WEEKENDER for more featured events out and about town this weekend!