The Weekender, May 4-7: Taco Tour, Cinco de Mayo, Tulip Fest and more…

MANCHESTER, NH – We hope you plan on getting out and about tonight for the Taco Tour! Make sure to plan ahead for the rest of the weekend after you recover from all those tacos. If you’re hoping to take part in Cinco de Mayo activities, check here for what’s happening.

Don’t see what you’re looking for? Check out our searchable comprehensive Community Calendar below. Know of an upcoming event? Add it – it’s free!

Lively arts and live music on your radar? Check out the weekly Entertainment Report.

Multi-Day Events

May 5-6

Farm, Forest and Garden Exposition, Deerfield NH – The New Hampshire Farm, Forest and Garden Exposition is taking place this weekend at the Deerfield Fair Grounds. Your admission ticket includes workshop, demonstrations and other activities. This is a ticketed family-friendly event, check here for more info.

May 6-7

Tulip Fest, Amesbury MA – Cider Hill Farm is holding their Tulip Fest this weekend and next! Over 100,000 tulips are scheduled to bloom in early May! Pre-purchase your tickets online in order to pick your own tulips, however admission is free with more events planned like live music, food trucks, self guided tours and more. Tickets for weekend picking will become live today and are anticipated to sell quickly.

May 4

Taco Tour, Manchester NH – Taco Tour is TONIGHT from 4PM-8PM! Enjoy the “World’s Largest Taco Tour” with over 90 participating restaurants. Make sure to check out the Taco Tour Guide to plan ahead, where and where not to park, taco map and more!

May 6

Boston Open Market, Boston MA – The opening day of the Boston Open Market is this weekend! Located this year on Boylston Street in Boston’s Back Bay along the Boston Public Garden. This will feature over 60 local artists, crafters, and a wide range of handcrafted products, jewelry and more. Look here for more info.

Boston Tacos & Margs Crawl, Boston MA – The Tacos & Margs Crawl is taking over Faneuil Hall’s bars and restaurants. There will be taco and margarita specials at several different locations. This is event is for 21+ and over, check here for more information and purchase your tickets.

Planning Ahead?

July 8: Keep NH Brewing Festival, Concord, NH

September 30: Bill Burr, Manchester, NH