May 22: Free Patriots Alumni Football for You camp-style clinic for boys and girls ages 9-14

MANCHESTER, NH – Once again Patriots Alumni Foundation puts the fun in football fundamentals with a no-contact football clinic for kids in the city. The no-contact session will take place May 22 at Gill Stadium and includes fundamentals, footwork, and food – and a chance for some top-shelf mentoring from an illustrious band of football brothers representing many former Patriots football players and coaches.

Sessions are designed for boys and girls of all skill levels between the ages of 9-14. Session runs from 11 a.m. (check-in) to 1:30 p.m. (boxed lunch) and includes a parent info session.

The clinic is free, but registration is required. Click here to sign up.

Below: Slideshow from the 2017 Football and You Clinic. Photos by Carol Robidoux