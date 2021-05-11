Weather: Here comes the sun

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Windy.com interactive graphic above allows you to zoom in and out, fast-forward to see the futurecast, and check on various weather patterns here in NH and around the country. Select from menu in the top right corner.

Tuesday’s Weather

A low over the Canadian Maritimes and a high over the Great Lakes will give us windy and dry conditions today with highs in the lower 60s. Tonight will be chilly with a low around 40.

Weather Alert

Afternoon relative humidity below 30 percent and northwest wind gusts over 20 mph will bring the potential for elevated fire danger to the area today.

Weather Outlook, May 11 – May 15

Today: Mostly sunny & windy High 62 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph Tonight: Clear & chilly Low 40 Winds: W 10-15 mph Wednesday: Mostly sunny & breezy High 63 Winds: NW 10-20 mph Wednesday night: Mostly clear Low 44 Winds: NW 5-15mph Thursday: Mostly sunny & warmer High 70 Winds: NW 5-15 mph Thursday night: Mainly clear Low 47 Winds: WNW 5-10 mph Friday: Mix sun & clouds High 70 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Friday night: Mostly cloudy Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Saturday: Some sun with spot thunderstorms High: 67 Winds: N 5-10 mph Saturday night: Partly cloudy Low 47 Winds: Light & Variable Weather Patterns We’re Watching Dry this week with temperatures warming to 70 by Thursday & Friday. Hurricane Week? Yes. This is Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 9-15, 2021). NEW: This is #Hurricane Preparedness Week (May 9-15, 2021). After a historic Atlantic hurricane season in 2020, it’s time to start preparing for #HurricaneSeason2021. Learn more: https://t.co/z7jWRU7epK #HurricanePrep #HurricaneStrong #HurricanePreparednessWeek pic.twitter.com/dC2Ay4U6Ou — NOAA Satellites – Public Affairs (@NOAASatellitePA) May 10, 2021

Want to be an official Ink Link Weather Spotter? Rick Gordon could use your help. If you are interested in becoming a local weather spotter (all locations around NH) contact Rick at gordonwx@comcast.net and he’ll walk you through the process! About Rick Gordon Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. Drop him a line at gordonwx@comcast.net .