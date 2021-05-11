Congressional Roundup: $1 million for vaccinations, new transportation bill, virtual discussion on careers

NH Delegation Welcomes Nearly $1 Million to NH to Support COVID-19 Vaccinations in Underserved Areas

Last week, New Hampshire’s Congressional Delegation welcomed nearly $1 million to New Hampshire to support COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Specifically, the funding provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) will support vaccine education and outreach efforts led by a community-based workforce comprised of trusted community leaders. The funding comes from the American Rescue Plan and is meant to increase vaccine confidence and address barriers to vaccination in underserved and vulnerable communities.

New Hampshire is set to receive $998,250 to support community-based organizations to hire workers to spearhead outreach, share information and provide social support for vaccination efforts. Workers will help medically-underserved communities make vaccine appointments and schedule transportation. The first of two funding opportunities was released today, and another funding opportunity coming soon will focus on smaller community-based organizations.

Senators Hassan, Collins Host Virtual Discussion on Improving Career Pathway Opportunities

U.S. Senators Maggie Hassan (D-NH) and Susan Collins (R-ME), both members of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, held a virtual roundtable discussion last week about workforce development opportunities and their bipartisan Gateway to Careers Act. The Senators were joined by employers and higher education institutions across New Hampshire and Maine, including Littleton Regional Healthcare, Pratt & Whitney, White Mountains Community College, and the Maine Community College System.

“As we’re emerging from the pandemic, we have a real opportunity right now to connect people with programs where they can both learn and earn at the same time, while receiving the needed training for really good-paying jobs,” said Hassan.

Pappas and Huffman Introduce Expanded Active Transportation Systems Bill

Last week, Congressman Chris Pappas (NH-01) and Jared Huffman (CA-02) introduced the Connecting America’s Active Transportation System Act. Their legislation provides $500 million annually in funding for a federal grant program to help build connected active-transportation routes including trails, sidewalks, and bikeways that support the health and economic growth of our communities.

This legislation is supported by the Rails-to-Trails Conservancy, the nation’s largest trails organization dedicated to connecting people and communities by creating a nationwide network of public trails.