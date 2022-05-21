May 12-15: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration. Be sure to add your events to the InkLink community calendar for possible inclusion in the live radio report on WMNH 95.3 (The Morning Show with Peter White – “World of Entertainment” LIVE every Thursday at 8 a.m.)
SATURDAY, MAY 21st
Ramez Gurung / To Share Brewing Company (Manchester) / 4pm
Lucas Gallo / Great North Aleworks (Manchester) / 4pm
Ralph Allen / Coach Stop (Londonderry) / 6pm
Paul Driscoll / Foundry (Manchester) / 6pm
Neon Rodeo / Bonfire (Manchester) / 7pm
Last Kid Picked / Stumble Inn (Londonderry) / 8pm
The MilkCrates / Pasta Loft (Milford) / 8pm
Craig Thomas / Strange Brew (Manchester) / 9pm
SUNDAY, MAY 22nd
Chuck Alaimo / Firefly (Manchester) / 11am
Zak Trojano / Concord Craft Brewing (Concord) / 2pm
Sean Coleman / Elm House of Pizza / 2pm
Bob Pratte / Village Trestle (Goffstown) / 3:30pm
Karen Grenier / Colby Hill (Henniker) / 4pm
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
THE CALAMARI SISTERS / May 21st at 2pm and 7:30pm
The Calamari Sisters are local celebrities in Brooklyn, NY as the singing, dancing, and cooking stars of the public access cable cooking show, MANGIA ITALIANO. In this rare treat, Delphine and Carmela have taken their culinary expertise on the road to spread their unique brand of Italian teaching to the masses. With outrageous musical numbers, hilarious family anecdotes, and some help from some of you, these sisters will give you a cooking lesson that you’ll never forget. Be prepared to eat your heart out and laugh until your sides hurt.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
STAYIN’ ALIVE / May 21 at 2pm & 7:30pm (mainstage)
Back by popular demand!! You’ll catch a “Night Fever” with Stayin’ Alive: The World’s #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees! “You Should Be Dancing” as your favorite Bee Gees blockbusters are flawlessly performed on stage including “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’, “More Than a Woman,” and “I Started a Joke.” Purchase tickets now!! This will sell out!!
DECEMBER ’63 / May 22 at 2pm & 7:30pm (mainstage)
The music of FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. DECEMBER’63 showcases all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades. This re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have you reaching for the high notes as our cast and band take you on musical journey with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys!. Come out and enjoy a night of timeless classics!
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
CHARLOTTE’S WEB / May 21-22 (Studio Theatre)
Adapted by Joseph Robinette. Based on the book by E.B. White / All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be “a true friend and a good writer.” Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the “miracle” of her web in which she writes, “Some pig.” It’s the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. This is a beautiful, knowing play about friendship that will give audiences an evening of enchantment.
ROBERT DIONNE – AN AFTERNOON OF BROADWAY / June 12th at 2pm (Studio Theatre)
Robert’s ever so popular Interactive Broadway Cabaret returns to The Majestic Studio Stage! Join us for all of your favorite Broadway tunes from the classics through today. Listen, sing-a-long, or tap your feet to this great community music event. Robert will also be joined by a few of your Majestic favorite soloists who will do brief “guest appearances”.
FEATURED EVENTS:
MANCHESTER CHORAL SOCIETY and ORCHESTRA / May 21st at 7pm / Ste. Marie Parish (Manchester)
The finale of their 61st season will be held at Ste. Marie’s Parish (378 Notre Dame Ave. in Manchester). The presentation will include a performance of “Lobgesang” (Song of Praise) by Felix Mendelssohn and featuring the Queen City Youth Choir. Call 603-472-6627 or visit www.mcsnh.org for tickets; tickets will also be available at the door.
RALPH BAER CENTENNIEL CELEBRATION / May 21st at 12pm / Arms Park (Manchester)
Inventor Ralph Baer, father of the video game console, has a statue in his honor in Arms Park in Manchester, and a celebration of the centennial of his birth will be held in the park on Saturday, May 21st. Food truck social hour at noon followed by speakers and presentations at 1pm that will be focused on Baer and his legacy in video games and local innovation. Full schedule of events at www.see-sciencecenter.org/baer-100-celebration
