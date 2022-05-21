May 12-15: Lively arts, music, shows and entertainment in and around Manchester

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

THE CALAMARI SISTERS / May 21st at 2pm and 7:30pm

The Calamari Sisters are local celebrities in Brooklyn, NY as the singing, dancing, and cooking stars of the public access cable cooking show, MANGIA ITALIANO. In this rare treat, Delphine and Carmela have taken their culinary expertise on the road to spread their unique brand of Italian teaching to the masses. With outrageous musical numbers, hilarious family anecdotes, and some help from some of you, these sisters will give you a cooking lesson that you’ll never forget. Be prepared to eat your heart out and laugh until your sides hurt.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

STAYIN’ ALIVE / May 21 at 2pm & 7:30pm (mainstage)

Back by popular demand!! You’ll catch a “Night Fever” with Stayin’ Alive: The World’s #1 Tribute to the Bee Gees! “You Should Be Dancing” as your favorite Bee Gees blockbusters are flawlessly performed on stage including “How Deep Is Your Love,” “Jive Talkin’, “More Than a Woman,” and “I Started a Joke.” Purchase tickets now!! This will sell out!!

DECEMBER ’63 / May 22 at 2pm & 7:30pm (mainstage)

The music of FRANKIE VALLI AND THE FOUR SEASONS comes to life in this one-of-a-kind concert experience. DECEMBER’63 showcases all your favorite songs from Frankie Valli including the classics that have been thrilling audiences for decades. This re-creation of a Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons concert will have you reaching for the high notes as our cast and band take you on musical journey with stops at every phase of the careers of Frankie and the boys!. Come out and enjoy a night of timeless classics!