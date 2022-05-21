Salmonella cases connected to Buba Noodle Bar

MANCHESTER, N.H. – The Manchester Health Department has ordered the closing of Buba Noodle Bar on Lowell Street after discovering that cases of Salmonella have been associated with the restaurant as recently as May 15.

Following an investigation, the Health Department visited the restaurant on May 20 and discovered that the owners had already voluntarily shut down. The owners have been cooperative with the Health Department in the investigation.

Buba Noodle Bar must remain closed until the facility undergoes a “deep cleaning and sanitation” of all surfaces by a professional company, all prepared foods are discarded, and all employees submit a stool sample for testing at the New Hampshire Public Health Laboratory. Employees may return to work in any food service role only following negative testing results.

According to the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, an investigation is underway about a cluster of Salmonella infections in Hillsborough County.

“A number of those affected have reported eating at this establishment, but no specific source within the restaurant has been identified at this point, and there may be other potential community exposures. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, New Hampshire State Epidemiologist.



Any members of the public who have visited Buba Noodle Bar over the past seven days and experienced gastrointestinal illness should visit their doctor. Questions about the restaurant can be sent to health@manchesternh.gov. Questions about the Salmonella investigation across Hillsborough County can be sent to pio@dhhs.nh.gov

More information on Salmonella can be found at cdc.gov/salmonella.