Saturday’s weather: Hot, sunny with a record high expected of 95

Saturday’s Weather
Return of Summer this Weekend.
Hot temperatures with a July feel this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. Rivers, streams, and the ocean are dangerously cold to enter this time of year.
HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM SUNDAY…
WHAT…Heat index values up to 97 are expected.
WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.
WHEN…From Noon Saturday to 8 PM Sunday.
IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.
ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s will lead to an accumulation of heat in buildings and will make it especially difficult to obtain relief.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
5-Day Outlook May 21-May 25
Weather Patterns We’re Watching
TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report
Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:
Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.