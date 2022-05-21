Saturday’s weather: Hot, sunny with a record high expected of 95

Saturday’s Weather

Today a record high of 95 breaking the record of 92 set in 2009. Tonight, with a low of 70, we will break the record high low of 67 set in 1955. Tomorrow’s high of 97 will break the record of 96 set in 1941 and will tie May’s all-time record high set in 2010.

Return of Summer this Weekend.

Hot temperatures with a July feel this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. Rivers, streams, and the ocean are dangerously cold to enter this time of year.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Heat index values up to 97 are expected.

WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…From Noon Saturday to 8 PM Sunday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s will lead to an accumulation of heat in buildings and will make it especially difficult to obtain relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

5-Day Outlook May 21-May 25

Today: Clouds & sun, hot, and humid with record heat. High 95 (92 2009) Winds: SSW 5-15 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy, warm, and humid. Low 70 (record high low 67 1955) Winds: WSW 5-10 mph
Sunday: Hazy sun, breezy, with record heat, and humid with late-day thunderstorms. High 97 (96 1941) Winds: SSW 10-15+ mph
Sunday night: Evening thunderstorms, then partly cloudy and turning less humid. Low 64 Winds: WNW 5-15 mph
Monday: Some sun and cooler. High 73 Winds: NNW 10-15 mph
Monday night: Partly cloudy. Low 52 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Mix of sun & clouds. High 68 Winds: ENE 5-15 mph
Tuesday night: Partly cloudy. Low 47 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Some sun & clouds. High 71 Winds: SE 5-15 mph
Wednesday night: Cloudy with showers late. Low 52 Winds: SSE 5-15 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Temperatures will be spring-like next week. A peek at the Memorial Day Weekend shows a warmup returning.

TAKE A HIKE/NH Hiking Report

Summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-70s… except in the upper 60s at elevations above 5000 feet. West winds 25 to 35 mph. Gusts up to 55 mph in the morning. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today:

Summits are obscured in the morning, then become cloudy. A chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs around 80. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

