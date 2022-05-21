Saturday’s weather: Hot, sunny with a record high expected of 95

Today a record high of 95 breaking the record of 92 set in 2009. Tonight, with a low of 70, we will break the record high low of 67 set in 1955. Tomorrow’s high of 97 will break the record of 96 set in 1941 and will tie May’s all-time record high set in 2010.

Return of Summer this Weekend.

Hot temperatures with a July feel this weekend. Record highs in the low to mid-90s will be possible for southern New Hampshire. Rivers, streams, and the ocean are dangerously cold to enter this time of year.

HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON SATURDAY TO 8 PM SUNDAY…

WHAT…Heat index values up to 97 are expected.

WHERE…Western and Central Hillsborough, Merrimack, Cheshire, Eastern Hillsborough, and Interior Rockingham Counties.

WHEN…From Noon Saturday to 8 PM Sunday.

IMPACTS…Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Overnight low temperatures in the upper-60s and low-70s will lead to an accumulation of heat in buildings and will make it especially difficult to obtain relief.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heatstroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.