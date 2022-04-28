Manchester School District Hosting Job Fair with Partner Organizations

MANCHESTER – Manchester School District is partnering with community organizations and city departments to host a job fair Saturday, May 7. The job fair is the first of its kind for the school district, showcasing jobs in schools but also with community organizations that work directly with city students.

The event will be held from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on May 7 at Memorial High School. It’s open to the public and will include full-time, part-time and seasonal positions. Among the additional organizations participating are Manchester Parks and Recreation and Public Works, City Year, and the Boys & Girls Club.

“It’s been a challenge for all organizations to fill positions, and in many cases, the School District and our partner organizations are drawing from the same talent pool,” said Interim Superintendent Jenn Gillis of Manchester School District. “It just made sense to put all of these organizations in one place. Whether it’s a summer job or a full-time position that you’re seeking, there will be a wide variety of opportunities available, all with organizations that make an impact on the lives of students every day.”

The School District has full-time openings available for the next school year, but there are also immediate needs for crossing guards, food service workers and paraprofessionals. A full listing of available District positions is available at https://bit.ly/MSDjobs. Gillis said that, for many of the jobs, candidates will be able to apply and interview on the spot, so they should come prepared.

“We want to make the hiring process as easy as possible,” Gillis said. “Since you’ll be able to apply and interview right there, you should make sure to bring copies of your resume, or have your work history handy. The hope is that people will be leaving the fair with a job offer, or maybe a few of them.”

Participating organizations include: