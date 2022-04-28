Ken Burns coming to Saint Anselm College

GOFFSTOWN, N.H. – Emmy Award-winning documentarian and New Hampshire resident Ken Burns will speak at Saint Anselm College’s Sullivan Arena on Saturday night.

Known for his distinctive documentary style, Burns has examined topics ranging from the Civil War, to America’s National Parks, to heavyweight champion and civil rights activist Muhammad Ali. He latest documentary, “Benjamin Franklin,” aired earlier this month. A deep believer in the power of the humanities, Burns is the honorary chair of the campaign to build the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute.

Gregory Grappone was a resident of Concord, N.H. who graduated from Saint Anselm in 2004. After a heroic struggle with cancer, Greg succumbed to his illness at 35 years old. Greg spent his adult years seeking to understand life and the world around him. He cared deeply about cultural and social issues, politics, and the environment. His parents, Robert and Beverly Grappone, established the Gregory J. Grappone ’04 Humanities Institute as a living legacy to their son and his commitment to the humanities.

A reception will begin at 5 p.m. with a dinner and reception following at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets are $300 and cocktail attire is requested.

For more information, please contact Patrice Russell at prussell@anselm.edu or 603-641-7202