Manchester could soon twin with Sherbrooke, Quebec

Wednesday, December 20, 2023 Andrew Sylvia
Sherbrooke, Quebec. Promotional photo

MANCHESTER, N.H. – In the very final action in the very last Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting of outgoing Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig, a request to investigate making Sherbrooke, Quebec into a sister city of Manchester was referred to committee for further study.

State Senator Lou D’Allesandro (D-Manchester) requested that the board move forward after several discussions with the Canadian city. D’Allesandro, who has sought to build ties between the two cities through his role chairing the New Hampshire/Canadian Trade Council, told the board that the two cities shared much in common regarding each having a burgeoning biofabrication industry.

According to the Business Council of Canada, America’s northern neighbor second largest export market for New Hampshire, exporting $843 million in goods and services annually.

Manchester currently has a sister city relationship with Taichung, Taiwan, which donated personal protective supplies during the COVID-19 pandemic.

 

