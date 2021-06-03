Live music (and more) June 3-6: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.
THURSDAY, JUNE 3
- Ally Beaudry & Paul Nelson / The Currier Manchester / 5pm
- Ryan Bossie / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6pm
- Eric Lindberg / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm
- Miketon Graton / To Share Brewing Company / 6:30pm
FRIDAY, JUNE 4
- Chris Taylor / Firefly Manchester / 5pm
- Matt Bergeron / K.C’s Rib Shack Manchester / 6pm
- Rose Kula / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6pm
- Bob Pratte / T-Bones Concord / 6pm
- Ken Clark / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm
- Jake Ash Band / Derryfield Manchester / 9:30pm
SATURDAY, JUNE 5
- Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company / 3:00pm
- Karen Grenier / Murphy’s Manchester / 5pm
- Pete Massa / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5pm
- Andrew Geano / T-Bones Bedford / 6pm
- Lost Dog Review / Area 23 Concord / 7pm
- Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm
SUNDAY, JUNE 6
- John Chouinard / The Currier Manchester / 10am-12pm
- Phil Jakes / Cooper Door Bedford / 11am
- 21st & 1st / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 5pm
- Joanie Cicatelli / Cheers Concord / 5pm
Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.
The Palace Theatre
80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588
The Uptown Boys / June 19 & 20
James and the Giant Peach Jr. / June 4, 7, 8 11 at 7 p.m. – June 12 at 12 noon
- Performed by the Palace Youth Theatre (student actors grades 2-12)
Xanadu Jr. / June 17, 18, at 7:30pm
- Performed by the Palace Teen Apprentice Company (student actors ages 12-18)
Pippin / June 25 & 26 at 7:30pm
- Performed by the Palace Teen Company (student actors ages 12-18)
The Majestic Theatre
880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469
Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Limited In-Person tickets available
Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available
5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links
- Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.
The Rex Theatre
23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney
- More tickets added for Friday, June 4th and Saturday, June 5th at 7:30pm
- Tickets also available for Saturday, June 5th at 5pm
Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th
No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney) / June 12th
Other Featured Events:
- MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com
- CLASSIC STONES LIVE – Saturday, June 5th at 1pm and 4pm
- Frontman Keith Call has all of the moves and swagger of Mick Jagger, and along with his partner in crime Bernie Bollendorf, who portrays rock and roll outlaw Keith Richards, they complete the duo notoriously hailed as “The Glimmer Twins”. Their jaw dropping resemblance to these two rock and roll icons is simply amazing, but what truly makes Classic Stones Live unique, is their musical prowess, attention to detail, and the spot on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones “classics”!
- IMPROV – Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / www.hatboxnh.com
- Queen City Improv. – Friday, June 4th at 7:30pm
- Manchester’s finest improv troupe is bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out!
- COMEDY – Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / www.hatboxcom
- Comedy Out of the Box – Saturday, June 5th at 7:30pm
- MUSIC – LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com
- Scarab: The Journey Experience – Thursday, June 3rd at 7:30pm
- MUSIC – Londonderry Historical Society / info@londonderryhistory.org
- History and Harmony – Strings Serenade – Saturday, June 5th at 4pm
- Join the Londonderry Historical Society & Symphony NH for an afternoon of music surrounded by Londonderry’s apple orchards and history. Bring a picnic, or purchase light refreshments on site. Guests are invited to bring chairs or blankets to set up across the grounds to enjoy this outdoor live music event. Capacity is limited.
Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.