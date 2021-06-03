Live music (and more) June 3-6: Who’s playing where in and around Manchester this weekend

This week’s round-up of live entertainment in and around Manchester is brought to you by A. Robert Dionne of Ted Herbert Music School & Rentals. If you know of something brewing on the live music scene, send it to robertdmusic@gmail.com for consideration.

THURSDAY, JUNE 3

Ally Beaudry & Paul Nelson / The Currier Manchester / 5pm

Ryan Bossie / Cactus Jacks Manchester / 6pm

Eric Lindberg / The Foundry Manchester / 6pm

Miketon Graton / To Share Brewing Company / 6:30pm

FRIDAY, JUNE 4

Chris Taylor / Firefly Manchester / 5pm

Matt Bergeron / K.C’s Rib Shack Manchester / 6pm

Rose Kula / Village Trestle Goffstown / 6pm

Bob Pratte / T-Bones Concord / 6pm

Ken Clark / Strange Brew Manchester / 9pm

Jake Ash Band / Derryfield Manchester / 9:30pm

SATURDAY, JUNE 5

Kevin Horan / To Share Brewing Company / 3:00pm

Karen Grenier / Murphy’s Manchester / 5pm

Pete Massa / Big Kahunas Hooksett / 5pm

Andrew Geano / T-Bones Bedford / 6pm

Lost Dog Review / Area 23 Concord / 7pm

Maddi Ryan / Bonfire Manchester / 8pm

SUNDAY, JUNE 6

John Chouinard / The Currier Manchester / 10am-12pm

Phil Jakes / Cooper Door Bedford / 11am

21st & 1st / Stumble Inn Londonderry / 5pm

Joanie Cicatelli / Cheers Concord / 5pm

Always be sure to check a venue’s website or Facebook page for last-minute changes or COVID requirements.

The Palace Theatre

80 Hanover Street ~ www.palacetheatre.org (603)668-5588

The Uptown Boys / June 19 & 20

James and the Giant Peach Jr. / June 4, 7, 8 11 at 7 p.m. – June 12 at 12 noon

Performed by the Palace Youth Theatre (student actors grades 2-12)

Xanadu Jr. / June 17, 18, at 7:30pm

Performed by the Palace Teen Apprentice Company (student actors ages 12-18)

Pippin / June 25 & 26 at 7:30pm

Performed by the Palace Teen Company (student actors ages 12-18)

The Majestic Theatre

880 Page Street ~ www.majestictheatre.net (603)669-7469

Steel Magnolias – June 18-27 / Limited In-Person tickets available

Til Beth Do Us Part – July 16-25 / Limited In-Person tickets available

5th Annual Golf Tournament Fundraiser – August 19th / Candia Woods Golf Links

Golfer registration and Sponsorship opportunities are now available.

The Rex Theatre

23 Amherst Street ~ www.rextheatre.org (603)668-5588

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Juston McKinney

More tickets added for Friday, June 4 th and Saturday, June 5 th at 7:30pm

Tickets also available for Saturday, June 5 th at 5pm

Friday Night Comedy at the Rex / Tony V / June 11th

No Shoes Nation Band (A Tribute to Kenny Chesney) / June 12th

Other Featured Events:

MUSIC – Tupelo Music Hall (Derry) / www.tupelomusichall.com

CLASSIC STONES LIVE – Saturday, June 5 th at 1pm and 4pm

Frontman Keith Call has all of the moves and swagger of Mick Jagger, and along with his partner in crime Bernie Bollendorf, who portrays rock and roll outlaw Keith Richards, they complete the duo notoriously hailed as “The Glimmer Twins”. Their jaw dropping resemblance to these two rock and roll icons is simply amazing, but what truly makes Classic Stones Live unique, is their musical prowess, attention to detail, and the spot on renditions of all of your favorite Rolling Stones “classics”!



IMPROV – Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / www.hatboxnh.com

Queen City Improv. – Friday, June 4 th at 7:30pm

Manchester’s finest improv troupe is bringing their act to the Capital City! Join QCI as they perform a night of goofs, gaffes, and laughs through a never before seen show-every night! Improvisational theater is made up on the spot, which means the games are planned but the scenes stories are not! What will they come up with next? Join us to find out!

COMEDY – Hatbox Theatre (Concord) / www.hatboxcom Comedy Out of the Box – Saturday, June 5 th at 7:30pm

MUSIC – LaBelle Winery (Amherst) / www.labellewinery.com Scarab: The Journey Experience – Thursday, June 3 rd at 7:30pm

MUSIC – Londonderry Historical Society / info@londonderryhistory.org History and Harmony – Strings Serenade – Saturday, June 5 th at 4pm Join the Londonderry Historical Society & Symphony NH for an afternoon of music surrounded by Londonderry’s apple orchards and history. Bring a picnic, or purchase light refreshments on site. Guests are invited to bring chairs or blankets to set up across the grounds to enjoy this outdoor live music event. Capacity is limited.



Email your entertainment events to rob@majestictheatre.net for consideration.