Fisher Cats bullpen implodes again

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Another day, another blown save for the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

Despite five unanswered runs to begin the contest, a blown save from Curtis Taylor in the ninth gave the Binghamton Rumble Ponies a chance at victory on Wednesday night and it was a chance they took, defeating New Hampshire 8-7 in ten innings.

In his first appearance since demotion from Triple-A, a two-run, two-out Luis Carpio double off Taylor evened up the contest at 6-6, giving Jake Magnum a chance to lead off the tenth with an RBI triple, with Magnum later coming around to score and give the Rumble Ponies enough for the eventual victory.

After Otto Lopez’ single to lead off the fourth, New Hampshire (9-16) would not get another hit until Reggie Pruitt’s home run in the eighth.

Samad Taylor also added a home run and Lopez added another single and a double as well, with Jordan Groshans and Gabriel Moreno also providing two hits each as the Fisher Cats tallied 13 hits in total despite the drought later in the contest.

Maximo Castillo went five innings in his start for New Hampshire, giving up two earned runs off four hits and a walk in the no decision. The loss would go to Mike Ellenbest (0-2) for his appearance in the tenth.

The winning pitcher for Binghamton (6-19) was Andrew Mitchell (2-1). Mitchell allowed just two hits beyond Pruitt’s home run, striking out five Fisher Cats during the seventh, eighth and ninth innings.