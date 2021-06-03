Jobs for teens: Summer Youth Employment Program seeking 25 teens for city beautification program

MANCHESTER, NH – In partnership with the City of Manchester, Manchester Community Resource Center is hiring for the six-week Summer Youth Employment Program. Up to 25 young adults ages 14-18+ will be hired to work with the Neighborhood Pride – City Beautification Program. The program combines activities to promote life skills with work readiness and they get paid up to $8.75 per hour.
Other perks include:
- Nutritious lunches are prepared on-site and served daily.
- Special field trips are planned
- Visits to local colleges are scheduled
- Speakers are invited to discuss specific topics
- Hourly wages are earned
- Work schedule is 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday – Thursday, Fridays off
- Meet new friends