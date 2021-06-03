Jobs for teens: Summer Youth Employment Program seeking 25 teens for city beautification program

Manchester Community Resource Center Program is looking for teens to work for its summer beautification program. Photo/MCRC

MANCHESTER, NH – In partnership with the City of Manchester, Manchester Community Resource Center is hiring for the six-week Summer Youth Employment Program. Up to 25 young adults ages 14-18+ will be hired to work with the Neighborhood Pride – City Beautification Program.  The program combines activities to promote life skills with work readiness and they get paid up to $8.75 per hour.

Other perks include:

  • Nutritious lunches are prepared on-site and served daily.
  • Special field trips are planned
  • Visits to local colleges are scheduled
  • Speakers are invited to discuss specific topics
  • Hourly wages are earned
  • Work schedule is 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday – Thursday, Fridays off
  • Meet new friends
There is also one coordinator’s position available – 6.5 weeks – 28 hours/wk @ $21.25/hour
Contact MCRC Executive Director Renie Denton at renie@mcrcnh.org  or by calling 603-647-8967 for more information.