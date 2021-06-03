Jobs for teens: Summer Youth Employment Program seeking 25 teens for city beautification program

MANCHESTER, NH – In partnership with the City of Manchester, Manchester Community Resource Center is hiring for the six-week Summer Youth Employment Program. Up to 25 young adults ages 14-18+ will be hired to work with the Neighborhood Pride – City Beautification Program. The program combines activities to promote life skills with work readiness and they get paid up to $8.75 per hour.

Other perks include:

Nutritious lunches are prepared on-site and served daily.

Special field trips are planned

Visits to local colleges are scheduled

Speakers are invited to discuss specific topics

Hourly wages are earned

Work schedule is 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday – Thursday, Fridays off

Meet new friends

There is also one coordinator’s position available – 6.5 weeks – 28 hours/wk @ $21.25/hour