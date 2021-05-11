June 5: Hitting the road for a great cause – Queen City Rotary Club Presents 2021 Road Rally

MANCHESTER, NH – As part of its ongoing mission to support youth in need across Greater Manchester, the Queen City Rotary Club proudly announces the return of a critical fundraiser, The 2021 Road Rally.

Saturday, June 5 @ 3 p.m.

Brady Sullivan Building (back parking lot area)

1750 Elm Street, Manchester, NH

“The Road Rally is a wonderful part of our legacy,” said Leslie Gendron, President, Queen City Rotary Club. “And as with all of our efforts, 100% of the proceeds directly benefit youth across the community.”

The Road Rally is “a scavenger hunt on wheels,” according to event chair Rory Parnell. “Teams compete against each other to figure out clues and solve puzzles to find their next destination in the quickest time with the most correct answers. It’s also a neat way to explore greater Manchester and learn about its rich history.”

Ms. Gendron noted that the Rally has been held for more than 30 years and that many teams return each year to take part. “Old and new teams alike love the challenge,” she said. “It’s a team sport on wheels.”

What is the key to success?

“I think puzzle-solving ability, a good imagination, a vehicle to navigate through Manchester, patience, a sense of humor and teamwork are key attributes,” noted Mr. Parnell. “And new this year, we’ve added a division for those with less experience with the event that is also great for families and kids.”

Participants not only have fun and learn more about the Queen City, but they also are supporting our local youth community in need, Ms. Gendron added. She noted that all proceeds benefit Greater Manchester youth organizations. “Our club was thrilled to support dozens of youth-centered organizations each year but as you might imagine, the pandemic has had an impact many of our fund raisers. That is why this event is so important. Helping kids in need is at the heart of our mission and the annual Rally is one way we support that.”

Registration is $150 per car if signed up by May 31st. After then, the fee is $175 per car. Registration includes the Rally, post-event buffet dinner, prizes, and more. All activities will be held outside with appropriate social distancing.

A video about the event can be viewed at: https://www.queencityrotary.org/stories

For more information on the event and to register please visit the Queen City Rotary’s website at www.queencityrotary.org.

The Queen City Rotary Club meets each Thursday at 7:30 a.m., currently via ZOOM. Guests always welcome, please visit www.queencityrotary.org.