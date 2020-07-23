July 23 NH DHHS COVID-19 UPDATE: 25 positive cases with 8 in Manchester; 3 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Thursday, July 23, 2020, DHHS announced 25 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 6,318 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there are two individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 76 percent being female and 24 percent being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (7), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (6), Carroll (1), Grafton (1), and Merrimack (1) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (8) and Nashua (1).

One new hospitalized case was identified for a total of 681 (11 percent) of 6,318 cases. Eight of the new cases had no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or have recently traveled.

DHHS has also announced three additional deaths related to COVID-19. We offer our sympathies to the family and friends.

2 male residents of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated July 23, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 6,318 Recovered 5,345 (85%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 405 (6%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 568 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 681 (11%) Current Hospitalizations 26 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 149,792 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 25,979 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 35,636 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 932 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 3,425

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 7/16 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 846 486 157 426 244 390 1,607 594 LabCorp 326 240 499 673 457 691 927 545 Quest Diagnostics 519 328 617 467 539 463 540 496 Mako Medical 1,116 784 1,591 699 96 247 423 708 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 284 144 95 86 171 133 236 164 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 82 89 84 99 143 118 122 105 Other Laboratory* 1 33 4 62 20 9 33 23 Total 3,174 2,104 3,047 2,512 1,670 2,051 3,888 2,635 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 7/16 7/17 7/18 7/19 7/20 7/21 7/22 Daily Average LabCorp 22 22 24 6 1 14 19 15 Quest Diagnostics 144 138 127 16 112 131 120 113 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 34 31 2 0 30 23 18 20 Other Laboratory* 3 17 3 0 9 10 4 7 Total 203 208 156 22 152 178 161 154

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not listed in the above table.