‘Words of good cheer’ care packages going out to veterans whose Honor Flights were grounded due to COVID-19

HOOKSETT, NH – A small team of volunteers met at the Honor Flight office on Saturday and assembled care packages for the many heroes who were scheduled to fly in 2020. Flights were grounded due to COVID-19, which was unfortunate due to the race for time for each hero, and the sense of urgency Honor Flight volunteers have when it comes to making sure every hero who served has a chance to see their memorial in Washington, D.C.

Hundreds of people responded to a call for Post-it Notes with messages of good cheer, which were included with the Christmas greetings of thanks to our heroes!

Honor Flight is dedicated to honoring America’s most senior veterans. Through generous donations, they transport veterans to Washington, D.C., to visit and reflect at their memorials at no cost to the veteran. Top priority is currently given to the WWII veterans, along with those other veterans who may be terminally ill. Beginning in the Spring of 2016, Honor Flight New England began transporting Korean War Veterans.

A short video below includes words of good cheer and footage from the assembly line set to a soundtrack of “Carol of the Bells,” performed by bands of the armed services.

On the Web: ⇒ HonorFlightNewEngland.org