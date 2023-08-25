Saturday’s weather: Some sun, humid and warmer with a passing shower, high of 82

Saturday’s Weather

Some sun & humid with highs in the low 80s, with a passing shower or thundershower as a cold front moves in late in the day. Turning less humid tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 26–30

Today: Some sun, warmer & humid with a passing shower or thundershower. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning less humid late. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a passing evening shower. High 77 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. High 78 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Monday night: Clouding up. Low 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph
Tuesday: Lots of clouds. High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph
Tuesday night: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 62 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain. High 73 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph
Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy & less humid. Low 55 Winds: W 10-15 mph

A stronger system could impact the forecast area Tuesday night and Wednesday with the potential for heavy rainfall.

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees.

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 60…except in the mid-50s at elevations above 5000 feet. Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits obscured in the morning, then summits in and out of clouds. A chance of showers. A chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the mid-60s. Northwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph. Chance of rain 50 percent.

Weather: Partly sunny. A chance of a passing evening shower or thunderstorm.
UV Index: Moderate.
Thunderstorm Potential: Moderate. Implies that thunderstorms are possible.
High Temperature: In the mid-70s.
Winds: West winds around 5 mph, becoming northwest in the afternoon.
Surf Height: 3 to 4 feet.
Water Temperature: 67 degrees.
Rip Current Risk: Low
Tides Hampton Beach: High 7.3 feet (MLLW) 07:08 AM, Low 1.3 feet (MLLW) 01:22 PM.

View on Lake Winnipiseogee (1828) by American painter Thomas Cole

West winds around 5 mph. Waves around 1 foot. Partly sunny with a chance of showers. A slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon. Warmer with highs in the mid-70s. Chance of rain 30 percent. The lightning threat is moderate, which implies that thunderstorms are possible. The water temperature is 69 degrees.

