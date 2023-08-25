Saturday’s weather: Some sun, humid and warmer with a passing shower, high of 82

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Saturday’s Weather Some sun & humid with highs in the low 80s, with a passing shower or thundershower as a cold front moves in late in the day. Turning less humid tonight with lows in the upper 50s.

5-Day Outlook, Aug. 26–30 Today: Some sun, warmer & humid with a passing shower or thundershower. High 82 Winds: NW 5-10 mph Tonight: Partly cloudy and turning less humid late. Low 58 Winds: Light & Variable Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a passing evening shower. High 77 Winds: N 5-10 mph Sunday night: Partly cloudy. Low 56 Winds: Light & Variable Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and nice. High 78 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Monday night: Clouding up. Low 59 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph Tuesday: Lots of clouds. High 74 Winds: E 5-10 mph Tuesday night: More humid with periods of showers with a thunderstorm. Low 62 Winds: ENE 5-10 mph Wednesday: Cloudy & humid with some rain. High 73 Winds: SSE 5-10 mph Wednesday night: Becoming partly cloudy & less humid. Low 55 Winds: W 10-15 mph

A stronger system could impact the forecast area Tuesday night and Wednesday with the potential for heavy rainfall.

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

An early look at the Labor Day weekend looks dry with highs around 80 degrees.

