MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, Apr. 16 from 9 to 12 p.m., the Manchester School District Athletics Department is holding a free baseball clinic at Gill Stadium.

Coaches from Manchester Central, Manchester Memorial and Manchester West High Schools will be on hand.

Anyone seeking additional information can e-mail Manchester School District Director of Athletics Christine Pariseau-Telge at cpariseautelge@mansd.org