‘Get a Clue’ Oct 14: Kimball-Jenkins one-of-a-kind fundraiser, Equinox

Reality will merge with a fantastical world of other-worldly entities in this year’s Get a Clue: Equinox. Immerse yourself in a one-of-a-kind theatrical experience while you help solve a mystery disappearance through the historic grounds of Kimball Jenkins.

The event will benefit year-round community-based work for the organization and will be unlike any fundraising benefit event you’ve experienced. Knights will clash in battle, drag performers bring fantasy to life, and local musicians will serenade you by moonlight. Join us for a night where imagination knows no bounds, as we weave together a tapestry of entertainment that shatters the mundane and celebrates the power of the arts in our lives. Your costuming as Fae-inspired enchanted beasts and mythical sprites will bring to life the otherworldly celebration. A night to remember, enjoy signature drinks, craft food, local celebs and a big reveal we bet you can’t solve!

This annual event centers the diverse cultures New Hampshire boasts and brings together people from a range of economic sectors; you will not know who you are speaking to or what their purpose is, but working together or apart on this night will bond our Kimball Jenkins Family and reiterate while strengthening our identity as a statewide family who cherishes diversity and creativity.

This evening is a production curated by the one and only Onyx Reigns.



Discounted rates available for those who need. Contact julianne@kimballjenkins.com.

Kimball Jenkins is a nonprofit community cultural center amplifying diverse perspectives and traditionally marginalized voices through the arts and history. Celebrating its 40th anniversary, Kimball Jenkins’ mission is to cultivate creativity, make arts education accessible, and honor historic preservation. Kimball Jenkins offers year-round educational programming and community events on a historic estate in downtown Concord, NH. We’re grateful to our sponsors, JH Spain, The Joan and Howard Brodsky Fund, Rath Young Pignatelli, and Bangor Savings Bank whose support makes this exhibition possible.



Photos gallery from last year’s event by Allegra Boverman