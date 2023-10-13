Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy, high of 61

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16.

