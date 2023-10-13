Friday’s weather: Mostly sunny, cooler and breezy, high of 61

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Thursday, October 12, 2023 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Below: Watch your weather outlook via YouTube, delivered in two minutes.

Friday’s Weather

Plenty of sun today with a chilly breeze high in the lower 60s.

Weather Alert

The weekend storm appears to be taking a track to our south giving us a dry weekend for Fall outdoor activities.

5-Day Outlook, Oct. 13–Oct. 17

Today: Mostly sunny, cooler, & breezy. High 61 Winds: NW 10-20+ mph
Tonight: Mainly clear and chilly. Low 45 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday: Sunshine with some clouds. High 62 Winds: NW 5-10 mph
Saturday night: Some clouds & chilly. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable
Sunday: Some sun & clouds with a chilly breeze. High 60 Winds: NNE 15-20+ mph
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Low 48 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Monday: Cloudy & chilly with some showers. High 59 Winds: N 5-10 mph
Monday night: Cloudy. Low 46 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday: Cloudy & chilly with a few showers. High 55 Winds: Light & Variable
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy with a few showers late. Low 44 Winds: Light & Variable

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Next Friday highs could approach 70 degrees.

Hiking Report/White Mountains Weather

Elevations for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the upper 30s. Northwest winds 40 to 50 mph… except northwest 45 to 60 mph at elevations above 5000 feet. Wind chill values as low as 2 above.

Elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-40s. Northwest winds 35 to 45 mph. Wind chill values are as low as 16.

FOLIAGE TRACKER

Click here to go to the Visit NH Fall Foliage interactive tracking page.

About this Author

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts