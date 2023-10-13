Concord cop testifies Logan Clegg asked ‘What’s really going on?’ after arrest on Utah charges

CONCORD, NH – In an interview with Concord Police Department Det. Wade Brown after his arrest on Oct. 12, 2022, on charges he violated probation in Utah, Logan Clegg asked Brown, “What’s really going on?”

Clegg was referring to the “high number of officers” involved in taking him into custody when he was arrested earlier that day at the South Burlington, Vermont, public library, Brown testified.

Brown said he made it clear to Clegg he wasn’t there to talk about the Utah charges, but that he was investigating the shooting deaths of Djeswende and Stephen Reid on April 18, 2022, in Concord.

The jury will have to go by Brown’s testimony on that part of the interview, as well as Brown’s assertion that he read Clegg his Miranda Rights and Clegg said he understood and waived them. The first 13 minutes of the interview weren’t audio-recorded because of a misunderstanding between Concord police and the South Burlington police, in whose station the interview was taking place.

Clegg, 27, is charged with shooting the Reids as they walked on the Broken Ground Trail System that day. Friday’s testimony by Brown in Merrimack County Superior Court wrapped up the second week of the trial, which is expected to last until at least the end of next week.

After the lunch break, the courtroom settled in to hear the hour-plus long interview that was recorded. Despite audio enhancement, which was testified about Tuesday, the sound quality is not good, particularly Clegg’s statements and responses to Brown’s questions.

Before the recording was played, Brown recounted, under questioning by Assistant Attorney General Joshua Speicher, what he’d asked and what Clegg’s responses were.

Brown testified that Clegg said that he’d left Concord in March 2022, he wasn’t sure of the date, but there was still snow on the ground. Brown asked him about the alias Arthur Kelly, which investigators had linked to Clegg, as well as his shopping visits to Walmart on Loudon Road, his tent site and other aspects of the case, but Clegg denied he had anything to do with any of that.

He told Brown he’d been camping near the power lines between Shaws and Home Depot on Loudon Road, not the Broken Ground Trail System or near the Alton Woods apartment complex where the Reids lived, which is on the other side of Loudon Road.

He said he hadn’t heard of the shootings, and didn’t read or listen to news. He also said he’d never heard gunfire while he was in Concord, and the last time he’d had contact with a police officer was in Utah.

Earlier Friday, shell casings found on March Loop Trail near the crime scene on May 20, a month after the Reids bodies were found in an area extensively searched before, continued to be a topic as Brown’s testimony continued from Thursday.

Brown showed the jury objects that looked much like the shell cases in a blown-up photo taken by the FBI on May 10. Before testimony started in the morning, Judge John Kissinger listened to an objection from Smith, who argued that Brown saying the objects in the photo were the casings didn’t rise to the level of expert testimony.

Kissinger overruled the objection, but instructed Speicher that Brown could only point out “objects,” and not say they were shell casings, and only say they were in the “general area” where the casings were found 10 days later, not say it was where they were found.

During his testimony, Brown used a laser pointer on the photo projected on the wall to show the jury where the casings were found by then-Assistant Attorney General Geoffrey Ward on May 20, using a stick lying across the root of a large tree that is called Tree 1 in the investigation. The nearest casing is several inches from the end of the stick, and is slightly different in color and shape from the brown leaves, dirt and twigs that surround it.

Brown then used the laser pointer to indicate the “object” in the FBI photo. The FBI photo was taken several yards north of Tree 1, looking south at the tree and trail. The photo had to be zoomed substantially in order to see the object. It’s not visible at all in the original photo. When zoomed in, the stick across the tree root is in the same position, and the object seems to be about where the casing is in the May 20 photo, with the same shape and color.

Consistent with Kissinger’s ruling during the morning’s motion hearing, Brown did not say that the May 10 photo showed the casing, and did not say it was in the same spot.

Brown also testified that he visited what investigators refer to as the “burnt tent site” near Profile Avenue on April 26, 2022.

Investigators believe the tent site was used by Clegg and burned, along with much of its contents, between April 15 and April 20, 2022.

Brown said an area resident took him to the site, and Brown saw a pile of burned propane tanks, pots, tent poles in other debris in what appeared to be the 10-by-10 footprint of the tent.

Brown testified that he returned to the area several times after that, including on June 24, 2022, and again on July 19, 2022, after talking to Concord police officer Brian Cregg, who’d visited the site at the request of a resident on April 15, 2022. When Cregg visited the site, there was a tent, padlocked, with a pair of boots outside the closed flap.

Brown took photos on April 26, 2022, that showed the burned debris file. On June 24, he said he put on protective gloves and “moved some objects to see if anything lead to the identity of the person who had set that fire.”

That day, he collected some of the propane tanks as evidence as well as a glass medicine bottle with a glass dropper.

On July 19, 2022, after talking to Cregg, Brown said, “I went back because I wanted to get a better sense” of the site. He said he “basically inventoried” it with two other detectives.

He lined up the propane tanks in rows of 10, counting 155. He also found melted green Mountain Dew soda bottles, “heating equipment,” pots, a fork, two spoons, scissors, knife blades, tent stakes, coins later determined to be Euros, and other items, all in the burned tent footprint.

He visited on Aug. 5 and collected the remnants of a blue sleeping bag and of a tent or tarp. He also found a burned label for men’s pants, size 30-by-30, with a portion of a bar code.

On Aug. 18, 2022, he again visited the site. “I was looking for items either to identify the person who stayed there or the person who burned it,” he said.

Among the Aug. 18 items he collected pieces of a Chubby 2-in-1 portable camping stove. He assembled the pieces, and Speicher Friday projected a photo of the small cylindrical stove, covered with soot. The stove has a cord that connects to camping-size propane containers like the ones found at the site.

On Aug. 24, 2022, Brown talked to Eliseo Medina, who on April 20 had taken photos of the freshly burned site. Medina testified last week that he was riding his bicycle on the trails when he saw the site and it looked so out of place to him, he took photos. He said it appeared to have been freshly burned.

Brown testified Friday that after talking to Medina, on Aug. 25, he collected the remaining propane tanks and other items at the site.

When the site was searched after that, on Aug. 30 and 31, 2022, investigators found 19 shell casings and one bullet. The bullet and 18 of the casings were in a clearing near the tent site. One casing was in the tent footprint.

Clegg is charged with two counts of second-degree murder for “knowingly causing the death” of each of the Reids, two alternative second-degree murder charges for “recklessly causing” their deaths, three counts of falsifying physical evidence and one count of being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm and one count of falsifying physical evidence (a Class B felony) was added. He’s been held in Merrimack County Jail.

The trial began with 16 jurors on Oct. 3, four of whom were to be determined alternates before deliberations begin. That number is down to 15 after one member of the jury became ill Thursday.

The trial is expected to last until Oct. 20.

This story will be updated