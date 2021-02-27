Feb. 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 337 positive results with 39 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

Friday, February 26, 2021 NH Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 in NH: Latest news and updates, Government 0

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 26, 2021, DHHS announced 337 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.1%. Today’s results include 223 people who tested positive by PCR test and 114 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,827 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

  • 2/25: 337 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 64 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (50), Strafford (39), Merrimack (33), Grafton (25), Cheshire (14), Belknap (10), Coos (9), Sullivan (7), and Carroll (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (39) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

  • 1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older
  • 1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 95 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 74,893 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 74,893
Recovered 70,899 (95%)
Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,167 (2%)
Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,827
Current Hospitalizations 95
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 628,142
Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,609
Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,715
Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 219

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

 Allocation Summary through Thursday, February 25, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated

to date

 Estimated persons  in group % of needed amount allocated
Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100%
Phase 1b 112,325 325,000 35%
State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100%
Total 226,340 439,015 52%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses

Available for Site to Order1

 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals 91,165 77,265 79,941 45,812 34,129
Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 66,300 51,675 44,558 25,077 19,481
State-managed fixed sites 166,065 153,660 137,413 103,759 33,654
Regional public health network mobile sites 35,900 20,245 18,184 13,918 4,266
Other 9,960 5,400 4,334 3,919 415
Total 369,390 308,245 284,430 192,485 91,945

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses
Hospitals
Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 745 791 408 383
Androscoggin Valley Hospital 2,285 1,890 1,401 489
Catholic Medical Center 4,030 4,242 2,191 2,051
Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313
Concord Hospital 4,910 4,946 2,648 2,298
Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199
Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,840 2,958 2,882
Encompass Health 255 274 147 127
Exeter Hospital 3,630 4,071 2,060 2,011
Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695
Hampstead Hospital 1,445 1,335 1,082 253
Huggins Hospital 2,915 2,546 1,986 560
Littleton Regional Hospital 2,335 2,926 2,047 879
Lakes Region General Hospital 4,550 4,598 3,403 1,195
Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 14,895 16,224 8,607 7,617
Memorial Hospital 3,075 3,122 2,276 846
Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504
New London Hospital 685 711 363 348
New Hampshire Hospital 900 905 476 429
Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,308 664 644
Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 582 573
Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516
Southern NH Medical Center 3,160 3,279 1,693 1,586
Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 364 329
St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,536 1,298 1,238
Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 775 683 579 104
Valley Regional Hospital 500 520 268 252
Weeks Medical Center 1,630 1,482 1,166 316
Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,180 5,257 2,765 2,492
State-managed fixed sites
State of NH- Capital Area 17,690 17,010 12,139 4,871
State of NH- Carroll County 2,460 1,509 1,175 334
State of NH- Central NH 5,530 5,165 4,172 993
State of NH- Greater Monadnock 9,860 11,624 9,521 2,103
State of NH- Greater Nashua 21,295 17,729 13,157 4,572
State of NH- Greater Sullivan 6,205 5,315 4,275 1,040
State of NH- Manchester 22,555 18,601 13,730 4,871
State of NH- North Country 1,580 746 594 152
State of NH- Seacoast 18,740 16,533 11,773 4,760
State of NH- South Central 18,970 17,315 13,136 4,179
State of NH- Strafford County 16,625 15,138 11,839 3,299
State of NH- Upper Valley 4,610 4,796 3,637 1,159
State of NH- Winnipesaukee 7,540 5,932 4,611 1,321
Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs)
Capital Area RPHN 2,150 2,043 1,413 630
Carroll County RPHN 1,035 1,273 832 441
Central NH RPHN 3,570 3,177 2,123 1,054
Greater Manchester RPHN 1,300 518 450 68
Greater Nashua RPHN 1,460 1,262 1,133 129
Greater Sullivan County RPHN 390 386 386 0
North Country RPHN 2,460 2,253 1,697 556
Seacoast RPHN 1,260 1,352 1,207 145
South Central RPHN 510 507 381 126
Strafford County RPHN 2,450 2,455 2,100 355
Upper Valley RPHN 2,210 1,343 1,047 296
Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,450 1,615 1,149 466

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through February 25th, 2021.

 Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests
Testing Laboratory 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Daily Average
NH Public Health Laboratories 463 476 220 3 313 726 1,004 458
LabCorp 584 390 565 309 753 573 486 523
Quest Diagnostics 583 671 442 326 465 694 535 531
Mako Medical 10 283 0 87 279 310 629 228
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 351 374 186 314 434 357 2 288
NorDX Laboratory 360 257 167 52 612 452 462 337
Broad Institute 4,614 4,157 699 1,240 4,548 3,689 2,204 3,022
Other NH Hospital Laboratory 421 357 270 379 524 676 326 422
Other Laboratory* 274 308 219 313 334 582 450 354
University of New Hampshire** 3,499 2,408 70 3,831 4,347 3,478 4,050 3,098
Total 11,159 9,681 2,838 6,854 12,609 11,537 10,148 9,261
Antibody Laboratory Tests
Testing Laboratory 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Daily Average
LabCorp 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Daily Average
Quest Diagnostics 13 11 5 0 25 22 7 12
Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 17 20 0 7 12 20 20 14
NorDX Laboratory 5 3 0 10 4 5 0 4
Other Laboratory* 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0
Total 15 2 0 6 1 5 7 5

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.