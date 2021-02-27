Feb. 26 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 337 positive results with 39 in Manchester; 4 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Friday, February 26, 2021, DHHS announced 337 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a current PCR test positivity rate of 2.1%. Today’s results include 223 people who tested positive by PCR test and 114 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 2,827 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today:

2/25: 337 new cases

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are 64 individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 44% being female and 56% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (69), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (50), Strafford (39), Merrimack (33), Grafton (25), Cheshire (14), Belknap (10), Coos (9), Sullivan (7), and Carroll (5) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (39) and Nashua (20). The county of residence is being determined for seventeen new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced four additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Grafton County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Strafford County, 60 years of age and older

1 male resident of Sullivan County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 95 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 74,893 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed.

Current Situation in New Hampshire

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated February 26, 2021, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 74,893 Recovered 70,899 (95%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 1,167 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 2,827 Current Hospitalizations 95 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 628,142 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 37,609 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 68,715 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 219

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation Update

Allocation Summary through Thursday, February 25, 2021 – First Doses Only

Phase Doses allocated to date Estimated persons in group % of needed amount allocated Phase 1a 112,915 112,915 100% Phase 1b 112,325 325,000 35% State reserve for outbreaks or emergency needs 1,100 1,100 100% Total 226,340 439,015 52%

Vaccine Doses Allocated, Distributed, and Administered by Vaccination Site Group

Vaccination Sites Doses Available for Site to Order1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals 91,165 77,265 79,941 45,812 34,129 Long-term care pharmacy partnership program* 66,300 51,675 44,558 25,077 19,481 State-managed fixed sites 166,065 153,660 137,413 103,759 33,654 Regional public health network mobile sites 35,900 20,245 18,184 13,918 4,266 Other 9,960 5,400 4,334 3,919 415 Total 369,390 308,245 284,430 192,485 91,945

1 Doses available for site to order are the number of first and second doses that have been made available to the site to order.

2 Doses distributed are the number of first and second doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

* The LTCF PPP is a federal program that sends pharmacies into LTCF to vaccinate residents and staff. In order for LTCF to access this program in New Hampshire, NH DHHS was required by the CDC to allocate a fixed number of doses to guarantee that pharmacies would have enough vaccine to complete vaccination administration within a four-week time frame. This program remains on schedule as originally anticipated and will be continually monitored to ensure completeness.

Vaccine Doses Distributed and Administered by Vaccination Site*

Vaccination Sites1 Doses Distributed2 Total Doses Administered to Patients3 First Doses Second Doses Hospitals Alice Peck Day Memorial Hospital 745 791 408 383 Androscoggin Valley Hospital 2,285 1,890 1,401 489 Catholic Medical Center 4,030 4,242 2,191 2,051 Cheshire Medical Center 2,725 2,635 1,322 1,313 Concord Hospital 4,910 4,946 2,648 2,298 Cottage Hospital 385 412 213 199 Elliot Hospital 5,525 5,840 2,958 2,882 Encompass Health 255 274 147 127 Exeter Hospital 3,630 4,071 2,060 2,011 Frisbie Memorial Hospital 1,395 1,425 730 695 Hampstead Hospital 1,445 1,335 1,082 253 Huggins Hospital 2,915 2,546 1,986 560 Littleton Regional Hospital 2,335 2,926 2,047 879 Lakes Region General Hospital 4,550 4,598 3,403 1,195 Mary Hitchcock Memorial Hospital 14,895 16,224 8,607 7,617 Memorial Hospital 3,075 3,122 2,276 846 Monadnock Community Hospital 1,065 1,025 521 504 New London Hospital 685 711 363 348 New Hampshire Hospital 900 905 476 429 Northeast Rehab Hospital 1,290 1,308 664 644 Parkland Medical Center 1,130 1,155 582 573 Portsmouth Regional Hospital 2,875 3,110 1,594 1,516 Southern NH Medical Center 3,160 3,279 1,693 1,586 Speare Memorial Hospital 565 693 364 329 St. Joseph Hospital 2,410 2,536 1,298 1,238 Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital 775 683 579 104 Valley Regional Hospital 500 520 268 252 Weeks Medical Center 1,630 1,482 1,166 316 Wentworth Douglass Hospital 5,180 5,257 2,765 2,492 State-managed fixed sites State of NH- Capital Area 17,690 17,010 12,139 4,871 State of NH- Carroll County 2,460 1,509 1,175 334 State of NH- Central NH 5,530 5,165 4,172 993 State of NH- Greater Monadnock 9,860 11,624 9,521 2,103 State of NH- Greater Nashua 21,295 17,729 13,157 4,572 State of NH- Greater Sullivan 6,205 5,315 4,275 1,040 State of NH- Manchester 22,555 18,601 13,730 4,871 State of NH- North Country 1,580 746 594 152 State of NH- Seacoast 18,740 16,533 11,773 4,760 State of NH- South Central 18,970 17,315 13,136 4,179 State of NH- Strafford County 16,625 15,138 11,839 3,299 State of NH- Upper Valley 4,610 4,796 3,637 1,159 State of NH- Winnipesaukee 7,540 5,932 4,611 1,321 Regional Public Health Networks (RPHNs) Capital Area RPHN 2,150 2,043 1,413 630 Carroll County RPHN 1,035 1,273 832 441 Central NH RPHN 3,570 3,177 2,123 1,054 Greater Manchester RPHN 1,300 518 450 68 Greater Nashua RPHN 1,460 1,262 1,133 129 Greater Sullivan County RPHN 390 386 386 0 North Country RPHN 2,460 2,253 1,697 556 Seacoast RPHN 1,260 1,352 1,207 145 South Central RPHN 510 507 381 126 Strafford County RPHN 2,450 2,455 2,100 355 Upper Valley RPHN 2,210 1,343 1,047 296 Winnipesaukee RPHN 1,450 1,615 1,149 466

1 Vaccine is distributed equitably across the state to vaccination sites based on a pro-rata share of vaccines available each week and population size of the region being served.

2 Doses distributed are the number of doses that the site has ordered and received at their location. Orders are based on clinic schedules and average uptake of vaccine by participants.

3 Doses administered may exceed the number of doses distributed due to the ability to get extra doses out of a vial, depending on the type of syringe used.

Note: Data presented represent doses distributed and administered through February 25th, 2021.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 463 476 220 3 313 726 1,004 458 LabCorp 584 390 565 309 753 573 486 523 Quest Diagnostics 583 671 442 326 465 694 535 531 Mako Medical 10 283 0 87 279 310 629 228 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 351 374 186 314 434 357 2 288 NorDX Laboratory 360 257 167 52 612 452 462 337 Broad Institute 4,614 4,157 699 1,240 4,548 3,689 2,204 3,022 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 421 357 270 379 524 676 326 422 Other Laboratory* 274 308 219 313 334 582 450 354 University of New Hampshire** 3,499 2,408 70 3,831 4,347 3,478 4,050 3,098 Total 11,159 9,681 2,838 6,854 12,609 11,537 10,148 9,261 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Daily Average LabCorp 2/19 2/20 2/21 2/22 2/23 2/24 2/25 Daily Average Quest Diagnostics 13 11 5 0 25 22 7 12 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 17 20 0 7 12 20 20 14 NorDX Laboratory 5 3 0 10 4 5 0 4 Other Laboratory* 0 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 Total 15 2 0 6 1 5 7 5

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboartory and their contracted lab Veritas.