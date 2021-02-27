Holy Trinity Cathedral monthly collections of soup, socks and other essentials help the homeless

MANCHESTER, NH – The Holy Trinity Cathedral Church in Manchester has been active during these trying times collecting for our homeless community.

In the months before Christmas we collected non-perishables for New Horizon’s. For the month of January we collected soup and socks. For February we have collected scarves. Every month we collect something that we feel the homeless community could use.

For the month of March we will be collecting baby shower things for Mom’s Place, like diapers, wipes, onesies, baby bath accessories, etc. Also at Christmas we donated to the Webster House a check for $5,250.

If anyone would like to help us in our endeavor you are welcome to drop off anything of whatever we are collecting at Holy Trinity Cathedral (PNNC), 166 Pearl St., Manchester NH 03104.

Thank you and all are welcome to come to our services on Sundays at 9 a.m. We social distance, wear masks and have cake and coffee afterward.