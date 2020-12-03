Dec. 4-6: Meet animator Ron Campbell, creator of Beatles Yellow Submarine and your fav Saturday morning TV toons

MANCHESTER, NH – In 1964 the Beatles invaded the United States, performing for 73 million people on the Ed Sullivan Show and dominating the U..S pop charts for years. Now over five decades later, the Fab Four continues to be the most celebrated musical group in Rock history. And Beatlemania is alive and well … recently Lord of the Rings director Peter Jackson announced that he is going to be putting together a new film featuring footage from the Beatles 1969 “Let it Be” sessions and Apple Records re-released the classic Beatles Abbey Road album for its 50th anniversary.

Ron Campbell, director of the 1960s Saturday Morning Cartoon series and one of the animators of the Beatles film Yellow Submarine will make a rare personal appearance at Creative Framing Solutions, 89 Hanover St., Manchester, Friday, December 4 – Sunday, December 6. Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings created since his retirement from his 50-year career in cartoons. The exhibit will also feature paintings from other cartoons that Campbell was involved with throughout the Golden Age of Saturday Morning Television including Scooby-Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Flintstones, Jetsons and more. The exhibit is free, and all works are available for purchase. As a special bonus, Campbell will also paint original remarques on-site featuring any one of his cartoon characters for customers who purchase any of his artwork.

Who: Ron Campbell, Director of the Beatles 1960s Saturday Morning Cartoon series and animator of film Yellow Submarine. Also involved in Scooby Doo, Rugrats, Smurfs, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetson’s, George of the Jungle, Yogi Bear, Captain Caveman, Ed, Edd n’Eddy and many others.

What: Ron Campbell will be offering for sale original cartoon paintings of the Beatles both in their Saturday Morning Cartoon and Yellow Submarine roles as well as various other works from his 50-year career in animation including Scooby-Doo, Smurfs, Rugrats and more.

Where: Creative Framing Solutions, 89 Hanover Street, Manchester, NH 03101 (603) 320-5988

When: Friday, December 4 – 4 – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 5 – 12 – 6 p.m.

Sunday, December 6th – 12 – 4 p.m.

The Saturday Morning Beatles Cartoon series received monstrous ratings in its time slot….a 67 share! The cartoon series debuted on ABC on September 25th, 1965. It continually fueled new music to the young kids of America as they followed the bouncing drumstick to each Beatles tune. Campbell also wrote the forward to the definitive book on the Beatles cartoon series “Beatletoons.”

2018 marked the 50th anniversary of the release of the Beatles classic animated film, Yellow Submarine. Since its release, Yellow Submarine has become a permanent fixture in pop culture, defining the psychedelic 60s for generations to come. In his book, Up Periscope, Yellow Submarine Producer Al Brodax gives Ron Campbell a great deal of credit for saving the movie and tying it all together at the last minute.

Campbell has also been involved with some of the most beloved cartoons including, Scooby Doo, Winnie The Pooh, Krazy Kat, George of the Jungle, The Jetsons, The Flintstones, the Smurfs, Goof Troop, Sesame Street, Captain Caveman, Rugrats, Ed, Edd n’Eddy, Yogi Bear and dozens more. Campbell’s former studio was awarded a Peabody and an Emmy for his work in children’s television. Since retiring after a 50-year career, he has been painting subjects always based on the animated cartoons he has helped bring to the screen. With emphasis on The Beatles, he shows his Cartoon Pop Art in galleries worldwide. More information on Ron Campbell can be found at www.BeatlesCartoonArtShow.com

A Message from the Gallery:

The Ron Campbell exhibition is open to the public. The demand for meeting Ron Campbell is expected to be great. RSVPs are strongly recommended. Contact grace@creativeframingsolutions.com or call (603) 320-5988. Masks and social distancing are required.

Private viewings are also available – just call for an appointment.