Dec. 7 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 1,045 new positive results with 145 in Manchester; 2 deaths reported

CONCORD, NH – On Monday, December 7, 2020, DHHS announced 1,045 new positive test results for COVID-19, for a daily PCR test positivity rate of 6.8%. Today’s results include 765 people who tested positive by PCR test and 280 who tested positive by antigen test. There are now 5,386 current COVID-19 cases diagnosed in New Hampshire. Of the results reported today, 78 new positive test results are from Wednesday, 12/2 (for a new daily total of 1,157); 244 new positive test results are from Thursday, 12/3 (for a new daily total of 798); 423 new positive test results are from Saturday, 12/5 (for a daily total of 485); and 300 new positive test results are from Sunday, 12/6. Test results for previous days are still being processed and the total number of new positives for those days are not yet complete. Updated case counts for prior days will be reflected on the COVID-19 interactive dashboard.

Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates. Of those with complete information, there are one hundred and sixteen individuals under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 54% being female and 46% being male. The new cases reside in Rockingham (243), Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (176), Merrimack (122), Strafford (54), Belknap (49), Grafton (41), Cheshire (39), Sullivan (15), Carrol (13), and Coos (8) counties, and in the cities of Manchester (145) and Nashua (79). The county of residence is being determined for sixty-one new cases.

Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Of those with complete risk information, most of the cases have either had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis or are associated with an outbreak setting.

DHHS has also announced two additional deaths related to COVID-19.

1 male resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

1 female resident of Hillsborough County, 60 years of age and older

There are currently 185 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19. In New Hampshire since the start of the pandemic, there have been a total of 25,816 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed with 849 (3%) of those having been hospitalized.

New Hampshire 2019 Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Summary Report (updated December 7, 2020, 9 a.m.)

NH Persons with COVID-19 25,816 Recovered 19,864 (77%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 566 (2%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 5,386 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 849 (3%) Current Hospitalizations 185 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 443,890 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests (see 2 below) 33,589 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 58,824 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,165

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Tests Conducted by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 779 1,184 1,163 1,277 1,087 1,499 820 1,116 LabCorp 848 1,607 1,234 832 1,847 1,375 926 1,238 Quest Diagnostics 1,967 1,488 1,007 1,192 1,659 1,606 1,092 1,430 Mako Medical 151 4 189 191 398 183 99 174 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 339 595 884 740 879 601 0 577 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 453 633 651 461 685 272 325 497 Other Laboratory* 1,252 2,154 2,134 1,493 2,545 1,581 656 1,688 University of New Hampshire** 763 1,202 757 1,547 1,769 1 0 863 Total 6,552 8,867 8,019 7,733 10,869 7,118 3,918 7,582 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 11/30 12/01 12/02 12/03 12/04 12/05 12/06 Daily Average LabCorp 0 13 8 13 9 20 0 9 Quest Diagnostics 7 23 29 38 33 23 1 22 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 6 2 5 13 7 1 0 5 Other Laboratory* 20 10 15 9 11 0 2 10 Total 33 48 57 73 60 44 3 45

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table.

Note: Patients who had both antibody and polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests are accounted for in both tables.

** Includes tests conducted at the UNH laboratory and their contracted lab Veritas.