Chief Aldenberg answers Manchester Police questions live on TV

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Monday, Manchester Police Department Chief Allen Aldenberg answered questions submitted by community members live on Manchester Public TV Channel 22.

Here’s a recap of the Q&A. Anyone with further questions for the chief can still ask them by e-mailing Manchester Police Department Public Information Officer Heather Hamel at hhamel@manchesternh.gov

What are school resource officers (SROs) doing now that schools are closed?

The SROs are assigned to the juvenile division, but still communicate with the nine schools they were assigned to prior to the COVID-19 pandemic. They also assist with meal delivery to students.

Are there still neighborhood watch groups?

Yes, but they have been less active recently. If interested in starting a neighborhood watch group, call Tom Dubois at 792-5429.

What is the best way to call in a tip about a drug crime?

Call the Manchester Crime line, 624-4040.

The Manchester Police Department and encrypted police scanner radios

While it’s not popular, Aldenberg seeks to continue the practice, since he says criminals used police scanner radios in the past to endanger police officers. He is not open to changing this system.

However, the Police Department updates the police log every half hour on the Manchester city website.

What is the police department doing about homeless population?

Unfortunately, the police department cannot force homeless individuals into a shelter or substance abuse treatment if they do not want it, and many homeless individuals would rather not have shelter or substance abuse treatment if it meant they were forced to give up drugs or alcohol or follow rules they don’t like.

If someone is not impeding the sidewalk with their things or belongings, police cannot remove them from sidewalks.

The police department is aware of panhandling downtown, many officers interact with homeless individuals every day, but it’s a complex issue that goes beyond just the police.

What are the primary city ordinances that police officers enforce?

Park curfews, public alcohol consumption, urination in public, littering

What are your thoughts on bail reform?

Aldenberg and previous police chief Carlo Capano have been adamant about addressing bail reform in recent years, as many violent offenders are released on personal recognizance almost immediately.

The New Hampshire Chiefs of Police Association had a meeting today on the matter and will be working with the incoming legislature to help give back bail commissioners some of their authority.

What can I do if traffic is unsafe in my neighborhood?

Call Sergeant Brown at 792-5439. The police department is seeking grants for additional resources regarding traffic enforcement and radar trailers and additional patrols can be placed on problem streets.

Violence near Dollar Deluxe (corner of Union and Auburn)

Arrests have been made in the area, particularly in the alley nearby.

If President-Elect Biden orders a lockdown would the Manchester Police Department enforce it?

Like the city’s mask resolution, Manchester police would educate and ask for cooperation, but not likely arrest anyone.

De-escalation training

Each year, officers are given 24 hours of training in de-escalation, cultural awareness and other issues geared toward community interaction. In 2021, that amount will rise to 40 hours.

Do members of the Manchester Police Department have COVID-19?

Some do, but not to the extent that it has impacted operational efficiency. Aldenberg would not say how many police officers have or have had COVID-19. There is a mask mandate within police buildings and other safety measures are taken, but the job of a police officer has inherent risk.

Are police called for things that shouldn’t involve police?

Yes, such as when a child will not listen to a parent. Although police officers try to point people in the right direction when they can’t help, they can only act in regard to criminal matters.

“People have gotten into this habit that if something’s going wrong in their life, even if it’s not criminal, we should call the police department and we can fix it,” said Aldenberg.

Has child abuse or domestic abuse spiked during the pandemic?

While tensions have risen due to people being at home all the time, it’s unclear if domestic violence has spiked.

Mental health for police officers

Aldenberg said that mental health support is a top priority, with licensed clinicians available to give anonymous help to officers after traumatic incidents.

Has the reputation of police across the country impacted recruiting?

Partially. In past years, up to 700 people would apply for a police exam. The most recent police exam had 50 people. However, there are other reasons, particularly a change in retirement benefits forced by the state that added an additional five years of necessary service.

What is the top goal of the police department?

Reducing violent crime, with the aim of being more proactive than reactive.

“We’re not going to run from it and say it doesn’t exist, because it does, and we have to have a real plan to address it,” said Aldenberg.