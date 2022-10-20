Craig urges eligible residents to apply for fuel assistance

MANCHESTER, NH – With the recent rise in gas, oil, and electric costs, Mayor Joyce Craig is urging eligible Manchester residents apply for fuel assistance funded by the federal Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) and administered locally by Southern New Hampshire Services. In addition to fuel assistance, eligible residents can concurrently apply for electric assistance, also administered by SNHS.

“Colder weather is here, so I strongly recommend eligible residents not wait and apply now for fuel and electric assistance,” said Mayor Joyce Craig. “The rise in home heating and electric costs is a financial burden for many families in our community. No one should have to choose between food, housing, and keeping warm.”

“With the current increase in energy prices, SNHS is encouraging residents to contact us to apply for Fuel Assistance as soon as possible,” said Donnalee Lozeau, CEO of Southern New Hampshire Services. “Benefits are at an all-time high this year. The Fuel Assistance program will open on November 1st, however we are accepting applications now. Call 603-668-8010 or visit our website www.snhs.org today for an application.”

Benefits range from $304 to $3,024 and are based on monthly household income and annual heating costs. This program is open to eligible renters and homeowners, and benefits can be applied to the bill of electric and gas utility, as well as deliverable fuel such as oil, kerosene, propane, wood or coal. Residents who may not be eligible but who are experiencing financial hardship are still encouraged to call SNHS.

Residents behind on their electric or gas bills are also recommended to apply for a payment plan through their utility provider in order to avoid service disconnection.

Utility customer service phone numbers:

Eversource: 844-273-7760

Liberty: 1-800-833-4200

Unitil: 1-888-301-7700

NH Electric Co-Op: 1-800-698-2007