Hassan bill helping discharged veterans becomes law

WASHINGTON – This week, a bill introduced by U.S. Senator Maggie Hassan (D-NH) aimed at helping veterans transition into civilian life was signed into law.

The Solid Start Act of 2022, co-sponsored by Bill Cassidy (R-LA), Kevin Cramer (R-ND), Susan Collins (R-ME), Catherine Cortez-Masto (D-NV) and Kysten Sinema (D-AZ) aims to permanently authorizes and expands the Solid Start program, an initiative of the U.S. Department of Veterans’ Affairs that helps recently discharged veterans address a variety of topics.

In particular, Hassan hopes the bill can help veterans with mental health issues.

“America’s veterans bravely answered the call to serve their fellow citizens, but too many return home and are unaware of the VA services and support that can help ease their transition to civilian life,” said Hassan. “Our bipartisan Solid Start Act will ensure that the VA reaches out to veterans proactively – helping connect them to vital tools and resources. This bipartisan bill becoming law is a win for veterans, and helps meet our commitment to ensuring that those who bravely served have the support that they have earned. Granite State veterans have raised with me the importance of strengthening support for new veterans – and their advocacy was essential in helping make this law possible.”