Pair arrested following Monday Bunny’s robbery

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On October 17, 2022, Manchester Police responded to Bunny’s Convenience Store at 947 Elm Street for a report of an armed robbery.

An employee told police a male had walked to the back of the store and appeared to be trying to steal

items. When the employee confronted him, he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at her. The

victim ran from him, but he chased her and demanded that she walk to the register and give him money

and cigarettes. After giving him the items, he left the store, and the employee called the police.

The victim gave a detailed description of the suspect, and officers quickly located 56–year-old Stephen

Ham of Manchester (no set address), near Elm and Manchester Streets, with a female.

Initially, they both walked away, but officers quickly detained them. Ham was arrested and charged with

two counts of Alleged Robbery with a Weapon and two counts of Resisting Arrest. Officers determined that Ham was also a convicted felon and charged him with Felon in Possession of a Dangerous Weapon.

The female, 52-year-old Michelle Banks of Manchester, faces a charge of Falsifying Evidence for trying

to leave with the bag of stolen items. Banks also has active bail conditions from earlier this month.

Anyone accused of a crime is innocent unless proven guilty by a court of law.