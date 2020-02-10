Campaigns release last minute endorsements from Manchester elected officials

MANCHESTER, N.H. – Several presidential campaigns have released a flurry of endorsements from Manchester’s elected officials during the few days before the New Hampshire Primary.

On Monday morning, New Hampshire Senate President Donna Soucy announced her endorsement for former Vice President Joe Biden (D-DE). Soucy represents Manchester Wards 5,6,7,8 and 9 along with Litchfield.

“We need a strong, proven leader who can bring our country together and get things done,” said Soucy in a statement. “Joe has the experience, the tenacity, and the empathy that we need in the White House.”

Also on Monday, State Representative Mary Heath, a Democrat representing Ward 7 in Manchester, endorsed U.S. Senator Michael Bennet (D-CO).

Heath, a lifelong Manchester resident, is a retired educator and former Deputy Commissioner for the New Hampshire Department of Education.

“Michael Bennet stands for what I believe in, and he definitely has my vote,” said Heath.

On Sunday, the campaign of U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) announced endorsements from former Ward 3 Board of School Committee Member Mary Ngwanda-Georges and Ward 10 Board of School Committee Member Jane Beaulieu.

A former supporter of U.S. Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), Beaulieu is also the Assistant Majority Leader in the New Hampshire House of Representatives and represents Ward 10,11 and 12 in the State House.

“Bernie Sanders has built a powerful, positive movement, which can defeat Trump and eliminate the corrupt culture in the White House,” said Beaulieu. “I support Bernie’s foreign policy on human rights, economic fairness, and his opposition to endless wars.”