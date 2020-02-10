Carville says Bennet can help Democrats across the country

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, U.S. Senator Michael Bennet celebrated his 50th New Hampshire Town Hall since Dec. 6 in the Spotlight Room at the Palace Theatre with special guest James Carville.

Carville, one of the key strategists on Bill Clinton’s 1992 Presidential campaign, endorsed the Colorado Senator on Jan. 13 due in large part to what he sees as Bennet’s ability to help Democrats up and down the ticket in all parts of the country. Bennet has made his electoral success in the swing state of Colorado as a key part of his stump speeches at stops across the Granite State.

“Can you imagine a presidential candidate that everyone wants coming in to help them out?” Carville said to a group of reporters. “You can nominate Bernie Sanders, but I can tell you (Democratic candidates in the south) don’t want to come within a hundred miles of Bernie Sanders. You want to beat Lindsey Graham? Nominate Michael Bennet.”

Carville was unsure on why Bennet was unable to gain much traction in the polls up to this point, but preferred to focus on the future, believing that the situation in New Hampshire was still fluid and cited history in his belief that surprises may still be in store in this race for the Democratic nomination for President.

Bennet held over 30 town hall events in New Hampshire prior to his 50 town hall pledge in early December, and asked the crowd on Saturday to keep him in mind when they enter the polls on Tuesday.

“We cannot be careless with this decision,” said Bennet. “I guarantee you this New Hampshire: If you defy conventional wisdom, and you surprise some people, there is no end to where we can run in this race.”

The Saturday event was the ninth Manchester event in the 50 Town Hall spree, with two events on Dec. 8, one on Dec. 10, one on New Year’s Day, one on Jan. 5, one on Jan. 12, one on Jan. 26 and one on Feb. 3.