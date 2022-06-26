Fisher Cats sign Salem boy to one-day contract

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats signed nine-year-old Tyler Roy to a one-day minor league contract, continuing a tradition interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Roy signed the contract during a press conference at the team’s gift shop at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, joined by family, friends and team personnel.

Roy was an All-Star in the Salem Little League, where he played first base, third base and pitcher but says he had no time for video games.

“I just keep practicing my running and hitting and different baseball skills,” he said.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin was happy that the club signed Roy, who was selected among 300 submissions, joking that he wasn’t sure if he’d put him in the starting lineup or save him for the bullpen.

“This is every exciting, we’ve been waiting for this day. I’m definitely happy for Tyler,” said Martin.

In addition to the contract, Roy joined the team for batting practice and sat in the dugout with the team during their Saturday night contest against the Altoona Curve.