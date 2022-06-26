Fisher Cats sign Salem boy to one-day contract

Saturday, June 25, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0
Saturday, June 25, 2022 Andrew Sylvia NH Fisher Cats, Sports 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

Tyler Roy and Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin on June 25, 2022. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, N.H. – On Saturday, the New Hampshire Fisher Cats signed nine-year-old Tyler Roy to a one-day minor league contract, continuing a tradition interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sponsored by Bar Harbor Bank and Trust, Roy signed the contract during a press conference at the team’s gift shop at Northeast Delta Dental Stadium, joined by family, friends and team personnel.

Roy was an All-Star in the Salem Little League, where he played first base, third base and pitcher but says he had no time for video games.

“I just keep practicing my running and hitting and different baseball skills,” he said.

New Hampshire Fisher Cats Manager Cesar Martin was happy that the club signed Roy, who was selected among 300 submissions, joking that he wasn’t sure if he’d put him in the starting lineup or save him for the bullpen.

“This is every exciting, we’ve been waiting for this day. I’m definitely happy for Tyler,” said Martin.

In addition to the contract, Roy joined the team for batting practice and sat in the dugout with the team during their Saturday night contest against the Altoona Curve.

About this Author

andrewsylvia

Andrew Sylvia

Assistant EditorManchester Ink Link

Born and raised in the Granite State, Andrew Sylvia has written approximately 10,000 pieces over his career for outlets across Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Vermont. On top of that, he's a licensed notary and licensed to sell property, casualty and life insurance, he's been a USSF trained youth soccer and futsal referee for the past six years and he can name over 60 national flags in under 60 seconds according to that flag game app he has on his phone, which makes sense because he also has a bachelor's degree in geography (like Michael Jordan). He can also type over 100 words a minute on a good day.

PhoneEmail
TwitterLinkedIn

See all of this author's posts