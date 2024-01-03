A brief review of languages spoken in New Hampshire

The population profile for New Hampshire is often over-simplified, with a generalization that NH is a homogenous state. There is value in digging deeper and understanding the more complex story that emerges when describing the more than 1.3 million people who live here. This new brief from NH Center for Justice & Equity focuses on languages spoken as reported by the US Census.

Many parts of the United States are multilingual. One key insight from the brief is that language diversity is a reality in New Hampshire, as well. Though English remains the dominant language spoken, there are significant communities speaking Spanish, French, Chinese, Russian, Polish, Vietnamese, and many other languages. According to the brief:

Roughly 8% of the state’s population (roughly 103,500 people) speak a language other than English in homes;

Spanish is the most commonly-spoken language other than English, almost 3% of the total state population and 35% of the population who speak languages other than English (more than 36,000 people);

2016-2021 saw a slight decrease of French speakers and a slight increase of Spanish speakers; and

Across age and language categories, more than 60% – and in some cases up to 76% – of non-English speakers also speak English “very well”

Understanding linguistic diversity is important to developing policies and directives that are inclusive and culturally responsive. With this knowledge, larger-scale efforts can be targeted toward these areas to bridge language differences. Recognizing one’s native language in public spheres can play a profound role in affirming cultural identity, combating racism, and fostering a sense of belonging. A good example of being responsive to language diversity and continue to build multilingual communities is the Dual Language Immersion program at Manchester School District. Having a state that is welcoming and supportive to people from all backgrounds will allow New Hampshire to stay well, productive, and competitive.

⇒ READ: NH Center for Justice and Equity Language Brief

About the NH Center for Justice & Equity

The New Hampshire Center for Justice & Equity sparks dialogue amongst Granite Staters and examine real solutions that reflect New Hampshire’s realities and values, emphasizing to state leaders that New Hampshire is more productive and competitive when everyone can belong. Learn more here.

About the author

Anthony Poore has worked in support of transformative systems change and equitable and sustainable communities for more than 30 years as a community organizer and economic development practitioner, academic, workforce housing and public health advocate, policy analyst, researcher and executive addressing the needs of New Hampshire’s urban and rural low-and moderate-income communities.