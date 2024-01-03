‘Coverts Project’ seeks volunteers for New Hampshire’s Wildlife and Forests

CONCORD, NH — The NH Coverts Project is accepting applications from new volunteers interested in taking part in the 2024 NH Coverts Project volunteer training workshop on May 8–11 at the Barbara C. Harris Conference Center in Greenfield.

Since its beginning in 1995, the NH Coverts Project has trained over 500 volunteers in promoting wildlife conservation and forest stewardship throughout the state. Each year, 25 conservation-minded residents connect with a team of natural resource professionals to learn more about wildlife and forest ecology, habitat management, land conservation, and effective outreach to share their new learnings. There is a $50 registration fee, however, program sponsors cover all other program costs. In exchange for the training, participants commit to volunteer at least 40 hours of their time during the coming year to educate and motivate others to become stewards of the state’s wildlife and forest resources.

To apply for this year’s NH Coverts Project training, download and complete the 2024 NH Coverts Project Application at nhcoverts.org. The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024. For more information, visit the project website at nhcoverts.org or contact Project Coordinator Haley Andreozzi at haley.andreozzi@unh.edu or 603-862-5327.

What is a covert?

A covert, pronounced “cover” with a “t,” is a thicket that provides shelter for wildlife. The term symbolizes the project’s goal of enhancing, restoring, and conserving habitat for native wildlife in New Hampshire. Once trained through the Coverts Program, participants become members of a knowledgeable statewide network connected through newsletters, field trips, and workshops.

Coverts volunteers give their time in a variety of ways. Some lead field walks or organize volunteer workdays, while others serve on town boards or manage their own property for wildlife habitat. “We spent a lot of time this year educating ourselves using Coverts materials. We researched and hired a forester. We developed a forest management plan that prioritizes habitat maintenance and creation,” one volunteer said. “Meanwhile, I am sharing my learning with anyone that will listen including friends, neighbors, and other people I meet.” Volunteers come from many backgrounds and professions, but they are united in their desire to help New Hampshire’s wildlife and forests.

The NH Coverts Project is sponsored by UNH Cooperative Extension and the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department. The program also receives support from the New Hampshire Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, Division of Forests and Lands.