6 men charged with sexual assault for alleged crimes commited at the Youth Development Center

CONCORD, NH — Six men were arrested Wednesday by New Hampshire State Police as a result of the ongoing investigation into sexual abuse allegations made against adult workers against children staying at the Youth Development Center (YDC). The current charges are alleged to have occurred between 1994-2005.

The announcement was made April 7 by New Hampshire Deputy Attorney General Jane E. Young and State Police Colonel Nathan Noyes.

Arrested are:

Bradley Asbury, age 66, Dunbarton, N.H.

The charge involves allegations by one former resident of the YDC occurring between 1997-1998 Held without bail; arraignment expected on April, 8, 2021



Jeffrey Buskey, age 54, Quincy, M.A. – arrested by Massachusetts State Police

The charges involve allegations by four former residents of the YDC occurring between 1996-1999 Waived extradition from Massachusetts – additional information on bail forthcoming



Frank Davis, age 79, Contoocook, N.H.

1 count of aggravated felonious sexual assault 5 counts of sexual assault The charges involve allegations by two former residents of the YDC occurring between 1996-1997 Held without bail; arraignment expected on April, 8, 2021



Stephen Murphy, age 51, Danvers, M.A.- arrested by Massachusetts State Police

The charges involve allegations by three former residents of the YDC occurring between 1997-1999 Pending extradition from Massachusetts – additional information on bail forthcoming



Lucien Poulette, age 65, Auburn, N.H.

The charges involve allegations by seven former residents of the YDC occurring between 1994-2005 Held without bail; arraignment expected on April, 8, 2021



James Woodlock, age 56, Manchester, N.H.

The charge involve allegations by two former residents of the YDC occurring between 1997-1999 Held without bail; arraignment expected on April, 8, 2021

The investigation into child abuse allegations occurring at YDC remains active and ongoing. The aforementioned arrests do not represent the culmination of the investigation but are merely a step forward in this comprehensive and multi-faceted investigation.

The charges and allegations are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Any person with information regarding criminal conduct at the YDC is urged to contact the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Task Force hotline at 271-4000.

Anyone who was physically or sexually assaulted or abused at the YDC is encouraged to contact their local crisis center. Crisis center advocates are available across New Hampshire to provide free and confidential support to anyone impacted by sexual violence. Crisis center services are also available to anyone who has experienced or witnessed abuse, or who is looking to find ways to support someone who has. Crisis centers can provide individual support, support groups, assistance reporting abuse, help understanding options and the legal system, court and hospital accompaniment, housing assistance, and referrals for local services including mental health and substance abuse services. To speak with an advocate, please call the statewide domestic violence hotline at 1-866-644-3574 or the statewide sexual assault hotline at 1-800-277-5570 or find the crisis center nearest you at https://www.nhcadsv.org/ member-programs.html.