$52K grant from Harvard Pilgrim to feed those in need with assist from Great NH Restaurants

MANCHESTER, NH – Harvard Pilgrim Health Care Foundation on April 6 announced it will contribute $52,000 to Families in Transition-New Horizons (FITNH) to sponsor and coordinate the Manchester COVID-19 Relief Meal Delivery Project.

Starting Monday and running for four weeks initially, Great NH Restaurants’ Catering will prepare more than 1,200 weekly meals for low-income older adults and others in need in Manchester. As part of this project, meals will be delivered to New Horizons, Varney Street Apartments, The Family Place and Resource Center, Men’s Transitional Living Program and Women’s Transitional Living Program. As a result of the FITNH sponsorship of the meals program with Great NH Restaurants’ Catering, at least eight people will now be back to work helping others.

“Through the ability of Families in Transition-New Horizons to work with Great NH Restaurants’ Catering, this partnership will deliver nutritious and timely meals to our most vulnerable neighbors during these challenging times,” said Michael Carson, president and CEO of Harvard Pilgrim Health Care and chair of the Foundation’s board of directors. “It is designed to support social distancing, take care of those most at-risk for complications from COVID-19, and help put people whose jobs have been impacted by COVID-19 closures back to work. The Harvard Pilgrim Foundation just launched a similar program in New Bedford, Mass., and is looking to further expand this project to other areas in the region.”

Harvard Pilgrim Foundation remains committed to providing the necessary resources to support community-focused initiatives.

“We are very gratefully coordinating this local initiative with Great NH Restaurants’ team to help get freshly cooked and healthy meals to those in our community who need it most,” said Lauren Bombardier, Corporate Relations and Events Manager at FITNH.

The Foundation will continue to work closely with nonprofit organizations, community leaders and government stakeholders to support their efforts in addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

“This is such a great team effort and we couldn’t be more pleased to be a part of this opportunity from New Horizons and Harvard Pilgrim Foundation,” said Tom Boucher, CEO of Great NH Restaurants. “It not only helps those who really need a made-from-scratch hot meal, but it is also such a morale booster to know we are actively doing something to help during this crisis.”

In addition, Harvard Pilgrim Foundation recently announced support for three other Manchester organizations as part of its $3 million COVID-19 relief efforts: New Hampshire Food Bank received a $100,000 grant, Granite United Way received a $50,000 grant, and Boys & Girls Club of Manchester received a $10,000 grant.