Wrong-way driver on Everett Turnpike in Nashua causes multi-vehicle accident

NASHUA, NH – The F.E. Everett Turnpike was shut down Sunday for several hours after a wrong-way driver caused a multi-vehicle accident between exits 4 and 5.

New Hampshire State Police began receiving calls just before 8:30 p.m on Nov. 6, 2022, for a wrong-way driver that got on the highway coming from Hudson. Troopers rushed toward the areas where the vehicle was reported including calls for a collision.

The wrong-way driver traveled north for approximately four miles in the southbound lane. Upon impact with the first vehicle, several cars tried to avoid the wrong-way vehicle. One vehicle landed on top of a motorcycle that had slid across the roadway after being hit.

Nashua Fire Rescue and AMR arrived to the scene with multiple ambulances based on the initial reports. Nashua police were asked to shut down the highway and directed people off the highway north of the exit.

The motorcycle operator was removed from under the car and was treated at the scene while a trauma alert was requested at a local hospital.

Firefighters and medics evaluated several people directly involved in the crash, as well as several witnesses who were visibly upset. All occupants of the other vehicles refused medical transport from the scene.

State police troopers interviewed the wrong-way driver and a short time later that person was handcuffed and transported from the scene by a trooper. No official information was immediately available.

We’ll update this story as more information is released.