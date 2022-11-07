Monday’s weather: Another warm and pleasant day, high of 74

Sunday, November 6, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0
Sunday, November 6, 2022 Rick Gordon Rick Gordon's Weather Corner 0

Sign Up For Our FREE Daily eNews!

BELOW: Today’s Weather Watch with Rick Gordon

Monday’s Weather

Today will be very warm with plenty of sunshine with a high of 74; likely to be the warmest day until next spring. Yesterday’s high of 77 broke the record of 75 set in 2015. We had three consecutive days of record highs, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. Saturday’s record high of 79 was the warmest day ever recorded in November.

5-Day Outlook Nov. 7-Nov. 11

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and still warm. High 74 Winds: W 10-15+ mph
Tonight: Clear & cooler. Low 38 Winds: NW 10-15 mph
Election Day: Mostly sunny, breezy, & cool. High 51(feel like 45) Winds: NNW 10-20 mph
Tuesday night: Clear & cold. Low 29 Winds: NNW 5-10 mph
Wednesday: Mainly sunny & cool. High 51 Winds: Light & Variable
Wednesday night: Clear & cold. Low 35 Winds: Light & Variable
Thursday: Sunny & warmer. High 64 Winds: SW 5-15 mph
Thursday night: Mainly clear. Low 45 Winds: SSW 5-10 mph
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy. High 67 Winds: SSW 10-15 mph
Friday night: Rain (.75″) is heavy at times. Low 54 Winds: ESE 5-10 mph

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry for the work week with rain moving in Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.

About this Author

rick-gordon

Rick Gordon

Rick is a native of Red Hill, PA, and is a former Chief Meteorologist at WMUR-TV. He currently teaches ninth-grade physical science at Central High School. His past adventures in weather-watching include a stint as on-air meteorologist for WSEE in Erie, PA; meteorologist with D&M Weather Services in Pittsburgh, PA; AccuWeather in State College, PA; and weather guy for KDKA radio in Pittsburgh. He studied meteorology at Millersville University in Lancaster, PA (aka God’s Country) and currently lives in Wells Beach, Maine. 

Email
Twitter

See all of this author's posts