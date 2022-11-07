Monday’s weather: Another warm and pleasant day, high of 74

Weather Patterns We’re Watching

Dry for the work week with rain moving in Friday night into Saturday.

White Mountains Weather

The forecast for summits above 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits obscured. Highs in the lower 50s. West winds 40 to 50 mph… except west 50 to 70 mph at elevations above 5,000 feet. Wind chill values are as low as 13 in the afternoon. The forecast for elevations between 2,500 and 4,000 feet in Northern New Hampshire. Today: Summits in and out of clouds. Highs in the mid-50s. West winds 40 to 50 mph with gusts up to 60 mph.