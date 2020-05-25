West High School announces Q3 honor roll students

Sunday, May 24, 2020 Manchester School District Education, School News 0

West High School. Photo/Andrew Sylvia

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 299 students have achieved honor roll status for the third marking period at West High School.

Principal’s List

LastName FirstName Grade
AbiFarah Nour 9
Camacho Issac 9
Emery Lottie 9
Fahel Elizabeth 9
Glynn Hannah 9
Hasanovic Irfan 9
Hicks-Vaillancourt Avery 9
Jackson Sadie Mae Helena 9
LeClair Dana 9
Nos Angelee 9
Richards Rebecca 9
Winslow Kristen 9
Amokrane Maria 10
Beaudet Chloe 10
Bregu Laura 10
DesRochers Reece 10
Disko Brody 10
Feeney Patrick 10
Hanson Ella 10
Kalambay Gracia 10
Lacroix Madison 10
Nguyen Tina 10
Pahari Samikshya 10
Ramirez Melissa 10
Szumiesz Zoey 10
Tozaj Gabriella 10
Belem Kevin 11
Escabi Jordan 11
Ezeugwu Ikechukwu 11
Fahel Deborah 11
Hill-MacAskill Joshua 11
Joseph Mya 11
Kelly Seanna 11
Millard Mikayla 11
St. Germain Peter 11
Strandson Owen 11
Bajramovic Ena 12
Black Beressa 12
Cheng Tiffanie 12
Chretien Abigail 12
Emery Steven 12
Martinez Fuentes Pamela 12
Myers Lauren 12
Pham Peter 12
Racicot Chloe 12
Serhan Omaima 12
Shegani Kevin 12
Tozaj Norvin 12
Vite Adubari 12
Woods Kyue 12

High Honors

LastName FirstName Grade
Abreu Janyla 9
Bearfield Cade 9
Cabrar Alexa 9
Camacho Eoghen 9
Camire Shelbi 9
Collado Jayson 9
Gagnon Nicholas 9
Green Logan 9
Inoa Linelis 9
Lawrence Caleb 9
Letson Ian 9
Mejia Emelie 9
Mohamed Shahd 9
Montalvo Shanelys 9
Nadeau Ella 9
Piok Nyanakuak 9
Sousa Alexander 9
Szumiesz Paige 9
Thomas Kailia 9
Valentin Lopez Laysha 9
Acevedo Jan 10
Ballam Zachery 10
Benson Kassidy 10
Bhujel Deepa 10
Bouley Zachary 10
Chestnut David William 10
Cikaric Elvir 10
Deel Theodore 10
Deleault Emily 10
Ferreira Da Costa Mateus 10
Garcia Avila Ashanti 10
George Samaiya 10
Ghanayem Leen 10
Gunski Gunner 10
Ingle Victoria-Rose 10
Masewic Olivia 10
McCollem Kathleen 10
McNally Michael 10
Mercado Alexsi 10
Page-Howe Olivia 10
Pomerleau Britney 10
Poulin Aniyah 10
Silva-Dally Jayson 10
Starling Sydney 10
Amisi Lubungyo 11
Bejtovic Aldin 11
Brault Lily 11
Dang Y 11
DeFruscio Alyna 11
Denis Alyssa 11
Downs Elizabeth 11
Ducasse Daniel 11
Durham Colby 11
Fiorenza Christopher 11
Flor Machado Bruna 11
Gatase Hidemar 11
Hall Abigail 11
Jones Nicholas 11
Krause Brady 11
Krestalica Tarik 11
Lawrence Kiandra 11
Mora Ezequiel 11
Page Tabitha 11
Pelchat Caleb 11
Rai Depisha 11
Richards Jordan 11
Rosa Nevaeh Iliya 11
Schofield Madison 11
Soucy Camden 11
St. Jean Abigail 11
Sullivan Stephanie 11
Tyler Jamal 11
Underwood Ashlee 11
Walsh Kendrik 11
Whitehead Jaylen 11
Williams Dionna 11
Young Nicholas 11
Alcus Victoria 12
Bolduc Dylan 12
DeHut Danisha 12
Denis Gloria 12
Echeverria Francis 12
Johnson Kevin 12
Koco Dino 12
Lortie Jaxson 12
Marcoux Alexandra 12
McNamara Paige 12
Mejia Melo Danna 12
Merced Ashley 12
Pacheco Nakeishary 12
Parker-Hill Kimiya 12
Riley Delaney 12
Rockwell Alyssa 12
Schmitt Adeleine 12

Honors

LastName FirstName Grade
Abdul Aziz Sajid 9
Bahera Shukuru 9
Banks Jocelyn 9
Barrientos Alvarez Fatima 9
Batchelder Christine 9
Beda Neeven 9
Blanchette Chantel 9
Bolduc Emma 9
Casey Katie 9
Clegg Brady 9
Diaz Angely 9
Dinsmore Madisen 9
Edwards Jasmine 9
Grimaldi Zeta 9
Guzman Ava 9
Kelly Ryan 9
Laflamme Devon 9
Lambert Zackary 9
Limbu Ayushma 9
Lohar Anisha 9
Martinez Magana Rodrigo 9
Mathison Amber 9
McCall Alexys 9
McGann River 9
McKay Alice 9
Morency Christian 9
Nyatsambo Tendayi 9
Ofori Batani 9
Petroules Samantha 9
Pierce Kyleigh 9
Qureshi Farah 9
Ramos Jomar 9
Rice Trenton 9
Rivera Xiomara 9
Rodrigues Jessica 9
Rodriguez Figueroa Jatziel 9
Sanborn Maiah 9
Simmons Jewel 9
Soto Zion 9
Suazo Rojas Ederlin 9
Tamang Kushal 9
Thayer Glen 9
Therrien Kaitlyn 9
Torres Jazmin 9
Umana Angel 9
Valencia Lukas 9
Ward Benjamin 9
Westcott Logan 9
Young Caden 9
Aviyants Diana 10
Barber Grady 10
Ben-Okafor Favour 10
Chavez Joeliz 10
Corbeil Colleen 10
Culver Olivia 10
Ducasse Logan 10
Escobar Anaya Jhomar 10
Fabelio Anna 10
Gagnon Harmony 10
Graf Colleen 10
Guzman Alisha 10
Hansly Julia 10
Jewett Kevin 10
L’Heureux Sydney 10
Leavy Daniel 10
Lodi Chance 10
McCall Michael 10
McNamara Riley 10
Millette Cheyanne 10
O’Neil Carlee 10
Ogden Scot 10
Perez Angelica 10
Plamondon Jacob 10
Reiss Austin 10
Rivera Annies 10
Stewart Ellie 10
Tshibal Annie 10
Venturini Bailey 10
Veziris Mikayla 10
Ahmed Anya 11
Almodovar Shalimar 11
Andries Matthew 11
Ayala Ricardo 11
Basnett Mark 11
Belanger Jewel 11
Bishop Matthew 11
Cavanaugh James 11
Feeney Rosemarie 11
Filardo Carson 11
Gagnon Ashley 11
Ghaley Kritika 11
Gomez Acevedo Chenoa 11
Gustafson Courtney 11
Gutierrez Natalie 11
Jankie-Widlund Annika 11
Jean Pierre Dimeetria 11
Jusufovic Adnan 11
Kenney David 11
Lamson Sean 11
Lister Bailey 11
Luong Donna 11
Maloney Mackenzie 11
McGann Raven 11
Mendez Colon Nathaniel 11
Mongar Shreejana 11
Namiot Liem 11
Paradis Kelsey 11
Piok Nyanriak 11
Playda Julia 11
Podsadowski Adam 11
Poist Sarah 11
Prescott Rawshawn 11
Raut Aashray 11
Rousseau Donald 11
Sferrazza Ella 11
Tamang Kinley 11
Tamang Manish 11
Tamang Sonam 11
Teng Abuk 11
Trinh Timothy 11
Truong Bryan 11
Violette Breanna 11
Wilkinson Alexsus 11
Wing Althea 11
Albertini Alexia 12
Ali Zainab 12
Birmingham Trinity 12
Deleault Olivia 12
Destine Beely 12
Durand John 12
Fitzpatrick Camden 12
Gomez Acevedo Franchesca 12
Gonzalez Veras Lacides 12
Granados Jennifer 12
Hilliard Kaylee 12
Ireri Tatyana 12
Kalogaropoulos Sima 12
Kane Lee 12
Kuol Garang 12
Malette Kyrah 12
Martinez Arianny 12
Martioski Codey 12
Mustafic Amna 12
Natabo Alisha 12
Pare Joshua 12
Partlow Amber 12
Ricard Amanda 12
Rosario Hernandez Jan Carlos 12
Saldarriaga Larrea Milagros 12
Sullivan Caden 12
Velez Victor 12
Walton Hannah 12