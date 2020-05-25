West High School announces Q3 honor roll students

MANCHESTER, NH – The following 299 students have achieved honor roll status for the third marking period at West High School.
Principal’s List
LastName
FirstName
Grade
AbiFarah
Nour
9
Camacho
Issac
9
Emery
Lottie
9
Fahel
Elizabeth
9
Glynn
Hannah
9
Hasanovic
Irfan
9
Hicks-Vaillancourt
Avery
9
Jackson
Sadie Mae Helena
9
LeClair
Dana
9
Nos
Angelee
9
Richards
Rebecca
9
Winslow
Kristen
9
Amokrane
Maria
10
Beaudet
Chloe
10
Bregu
Laura
10
DesRochers
Reece
10
Disko
Brody
10
Feeney
Patrick
10
Hanson
Ella
10
Kalambay
Gracia
10
Lacroix
Madison
10
Nguyen
Tina
10
Pahari
Samikshya
10
Ramirez
Melissa
10
Szumiesz
Zoey
10
Tozaj
Gabriella
10
Belem
Kevin
11
Escabi
Jordan
11
Ezeugwu
Ikechukwu
11
Fahel
Deborah
11
Hill-MacAskill
Joshua
11
Joseph
Mya
11
Kelly
Seanna
11
Millard
Mikayla
11
St. Germain
Peter
11
Strandson
Owen
11
Bajramovic
Ena
12
Black
Beressa
12
Cheng
Tiffanie
12
Chretien
Abigail
12
Emery
Steven
12
Martinez Fuentes
Pamela
12
Myers
Lauren
12
Pham
Peter
12
Racicot
Chloe
12
Serhan
Omaima
12
Shegani
Kevin
12
Tozaj
Norvin
12
Vite
Adubari
12
Woods
Kyue
12
High Honors
LastName
FirstName
Grade
Abreu
Janyla
9
Bearfield
Cade
9
Cabrar
Alexa
9
Camacho
Eoghen
9
Camire
Shelbi
9
Collado
Jayson
9
Gagnon
Nicholas
9
Green
Logan
9
Inoa
Linelis
9
Lawrence
Caleb
9
Letson
Ian
9
Mejia
Emelie
9
Mohamed
Shahd
9
Montalvo
Shanelys
9
Nadeau
Ella
9
Piok
Nyanakuak
9
Sousa
Alexander
9
Szumiesz
Paige
9
Thomas
Kailia
9
Valentin Lopez
Laysha
9
Acevedo
Jan
10
Ballam
Zachery
10
Benson
Kassidy
10
Bhujel
Deepa
10
Bouley
Zachary
10
Chestnut
David William
10
Cikaric
Elvir
10
Deel
Theodore
10
Deleault
Emily
10
Ferreira Da Costa
Mateus
10
Garcia Avila
Ashanti
10
George
Samaiya
10
Ghanayem
Leen
10
Gunski
Gunner
10
Ingle
Victoria-Rose
10
Masewic
Olivia
10
McCollem
Kathleen
10
McNally
Michael
10
Mercado
Alexsi
10
Page-Howe
Olivia
10
Pomerleau
Britney
10
Poulin
Aniyah
10
Silva-Dally
Jayson
10
Starling
Sydney
10
Amisi
Lubungyo
11
Bejtovic
Aldin
11
Brault
Lily
11
Dang
Y
11
DeFruscio
Alyna
11
Denis
Alyssa
11
Downs
Elizabeth
11
Ducasse
Daniel
11
Durham
Colby
11
Fiorenza
Christopher
11
Flor Machado
Bruna
11
Gatase
Hidemar
11
Hall
Abigail
11
Jones
Nicholas
11
Krause
Brady
11
Krestalica
Tarik
11
Lawrence
Kiandra
11
Mora
Ezequiel
11
Page
Tabitha
11
Pelchat
Caleb
11
Rai
Depisha
11
Richards
Jordan
11
Rosa
Nevaeh Iliya
11
Schofield
Madison
11
Soucy
Camden
11
St. Jean
Abigail
11
Sullivan
Stephanie
11
Tyler
Jamal
11
Underwood
Ashlee
11
Walsh
Kendrik
11
Whitehead
Jaylen
11
Williams
Dionna
11
Young
Nicholas
11
Alcus
Victoria
12
Bolduc
Dylan
12
DeHut
Danisha
12
Denis
Gloria
12
Echeverria
Francis
12
Johnson
Kevin
12
Koco
Dino
12
Lortie
Jaxson
12
Marcoux
Alexandra
12
McNamara
Paige
12
Mejia Melo
Danna
12
Merced
Ashley
12
Pacheco
Nakeishary
12
Parker-Hill
Kimiya
12
Riley
Delaney
12
Rockwell
Alyssa
12
Schmitt
Adeleine
12
Honors
LastName
FirstName
Grade
Abdul Aziz
Sajid
9
Bahera
Shukuru
9
Banks
Jocelyn
9
Barrientos Alvarez
Fatima
9
Batchelder
Christine
9
Beda
Neeven
9
Blanchette
Chantel
9
Bolduc
Emma
9
Casey
Katie
9
Clegg
Brady
9
Diaz
Angely
9
Dinsmore
Madisen
9
Edwards
Jasmine
9
Grimaldi
Zeta
9
Guzman
Ava
9
Kelly
Ryan
9
Laflamme
Devon
9
Lambert
Zackary
9
Limbu
Ayushma
9
Lohar
Anisha
9
Martinez Magana
Rodrigo
9
Mathison
Amber
9
McCall
Alexys
9
McGann
River
9
McKay
Alice
9
Morency
Christian
9
Nyatsambo
Tendayi
9
Ofori
Batani
9
Petroules
Samantha
9
Pierce
Kyleigh
9
Qureshi
Farah
9
Ramos
Jomar
9
Rice
Trenton
9
Rivera
Xiomara
9
Rodrigues
Jessica
9
Rodriguez Figueroa
Jatziel
9
Sanborn
Maiah
9
Simmons
Jewel
9
Soto
Zion
9
Suazo Rojas
Ederlin
9
Tamang
Kushal
9
Thayer
Glen
9
Therrien
Kaitlyn
9
Torres
Jazmin
9
Umana
Angel
9
Valencia
Lukas
9
Ward
Benjamin
9
Westcott
Logan
9
Young
Caden
9
Aviyants
Diana
10
Barber
Grady
10
Ben-Okafor
Favour
10
Chavez
Joeliz
10
Corbeil
Colleen
10
Culver
Olivia
10
Ducasse
Logan
10
Escobar Anaya
Jhomar
10
Fabelio
Anna
10
Gagnon
Harmony
10
Graf
Colleen
10
Guzman
Alisha
10
Hansly
Julia
10
Jewett
Kevin
10
L’Heureux
Sydney
10
Leavy
Daniel
10
Lodi
Chance
10
McCall
Michael
10
McNamara
Riley
10
Millette
Cheyanne
10
O’Neil
Carlee
10
Ogden
Scot
10
Perez
Angelica
10
Plamondon
Jacob
10
Reiss
Austin
10
Rivera
Annies
10
Stewart
Ellie
10
Tshibal
Annie
10
Venturini
Bailey
10
Veziris
Mikayla
10
Ahmed
Anya
11
Almodovar
Shalimar
11
Andries
Matthew
11
Ayala
Ricardo
11
Basnett
Mark
11
Belanger
Jewel
11
Bishop
Matthew
11
Cavanaugh
James
11
Feeney
Rosemarie
11
Filardo
Carson
11
Gagnon
Ashley
11
Ghaley
Kritika
11
Gomez Acevedo
Chenoa
11
Gustafson
Courtney
11
Gutierrez
Natalie
11
Jankie-Widlund
Annika
11
Jean Pierre
Dimeetria
11
Jusufovic
Adnan
11
Kenney
David
11
Lamson
Sean
11
Lister
Bailey
11
Luong
Donna
11
Maloney
Mackenzie
11
McGann
Raven
11
Mendez Colon
Nathaniel
11
Mongar
Shreejana
11
Namiot
Liem
11
Paradis
Kelsey
11
Piok
Nyanriak
11
Playda
Julia
11
Podsadowski
Adam
11
Poist
Sarah
11
Prescott
Rawshawn
11
Raut
Aashray
11
Rousseau
Donald
11
Sferrazza
Ella
11
Tamang
Kinley
11
Tamang
Manish
11
Tamang
Sonam
11
Teng
Abuk
11
Trinh
Timothy
11
Truong
Bryan
11
Violette
Breanna
11
Wilkinson
Alexsus
11
Wing
Althea
11
Albertini
Alexia
12
Ali
Zainab
12
Birmingham
Trinity
12
Deleault
Olivia
12
Destine
Beely
12
Durand
John
12
Fitzpatrick
Camden
12
Gomez Acevedo
Franchesca
12
Gonzalez Veras
Lacides
12
Granados
Jennifer
12
Hilliard
Kaylee
12
Ireri
Tatyana
12
Kalogaropoulos
Sima
12
Kane
Lee
12
Kuol
Garang
12
Malette
Kyrah
12
Martinez
Arianny
12
Martioski
Codey
12
Mustafic
Amna
12
Natabo
Alisha
12
Pare
Joshua
12
Partlow
Amber
12
Ricard
Amanda
12
Rosario Hernandez
Jan Carlos
12
Saldarriaga Larrea
Milagros
12
Sullivan
Caden
12
Velez
Victor
12
Walton
Hannah
12
