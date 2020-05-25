May 24 NH DHHS COVID-19 update: 63 new positive cases with 28 in Manchester; 1 death reported

CONCORD, NH – On Sunday, May 24, 2020, DHHS announced 63 new positive test results for COVID-19. There have now been 4,149 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in New Hampshire. Several cases are still under investigation. Additional information from ongoing investigations will be incorporated into future COVID-19 updates.

Of those with complete information, there is one individual under the age of 18 and the rest are adults with 51 percent being female and 49 percent being male. The new cases reside in Hillsborough County other than Manchester and Nashua (15), Merrimack (8), Rockingham (8), Cheshire (1), and Strafford (1) Counties and in the cities of Manchester (28) and Nashua (2).

No new hospitalized cases were identified for a total of 419 (10 percent) of 4,149 cases. Four of the new cases have no identified risk factors. Community-based transmission continues to occur in the State and has been identified in all counties. Most of the remaining cases have either had travel to domestic or international locations or have had close contact with a person with a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis.

DHHS has also announced one additional death related to COVID-19 in a female resident of Hillsborough County who was 60 years of age and older.

County Cases Belknap 55 Carroll 46 Cheshire 52 Coos 4 Grafton 69 Hillsborough – Other 696 Hillsborough – Manchester 1026 Hillsborough – Nashua 373 Merrimack 320 Rockingham 1223 Strafford 254 Sullivan 17 County TBD 14 Grand Total 4,149

NH Persons with COVID-19 (see 1 below) 4,149 Recovered 2,204 (53%) Deaths Attributed to COVID-19 209 (5%) Total Current COVID-19 Cases 1,736 Persons Who Have Been Hospitalized for COVID-19 419 (10%) Current Hospitalizations 92 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) (see 2 below) 61,386 Total Persons Tested at Selected Laboratories, Antibody Laboratory Tests2 9,541 Persons with Specimens Submitted to NH PHL 21,519 Persons with Test Pending at NH PHL (see 3 below) 1,714 Persons Being Monitored in NH (approximate point in time) 4,125

1 Includes specimens positive at any laboratory and those confirmed by CDC confirmatory testing.

2 Includes specimens tested at the NH Public Health Laboratories (PHL), LabCorp, Quest, Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, and those sent to CDC prior to NH PHL testing capacity.

3 Includes specimens received and awaiting testing at NH PHL. Does not include tests pending at commercial laboratories.

Number of Specimens Tested by Date of Report to NH DHHS

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Tests Testing Laboratory 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 5/22 5/23 Daily Average NH Public Health Laboratories 964 328 425 469 738 598 894 631 LabCorp 395 318 507 501 459 256 241 382 Quest Diagnostics 501 574 735 845 1086 502 495 677 Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center 150 56 31 194 154 155 165 129 Other NH Hospital Laboratory 122 198 239 227 191 210 n/a** 198 Other Laboratory* 19 16 41 20 34 39 16 26 Total 2151 1490 1978 2256 2662 1760 1811 2015 Antibody Laboratory Tests Testing Laboratory 5/17 5/18 5/19 5/20 5/21 5/22 5/23 Daily Average LabCorp 39 0 6 35 94 47 37 37 Quest Diagnostics 556 166 628 535 640 425 435 484 Other Laboratory* 11 6 3 11 9 12 7 8 Total 606 172 637 581 743 484 479 529

* Includes out-of-state public health laboratories, out-of-state hospital laboratories, and other commercial laboratories not already listed in the table. ** Not available at the time of this report.